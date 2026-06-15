logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Oil slips 4pc as US, Iran reach peace deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

FINANCE
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS

Oil prices slipped to their lowest since March on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister said they had reached an initial deal to end the war and to resume traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude futures fell US$3.58 (HK$27.9), or 4.10 percent, to US$83.75 a barrel by 0004 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at US$80.87, down US$4.01, or 4.72 percent. Both contracts tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday.

The U.S. and Iran will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said the prime minister of Pakistan, whose country has served as a mediator. Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would be open "toll free" and that a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports would also end.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency said the draft deal called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements.

"The geopolitical risk premium that had been built into crude is now being unwound quite aggressively as traders price in the prospect of restored oil flows," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The world has lost millions of barrels of oil and gas supply since the war closed the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, for more than three months.

Investors are also watching cautiously how quickly Middle Eastern producers can resume oil production and exports following damage from the war and whether more ships will enter the region.

"While these uncertainties suggest upside risks to our forecast for Brent oil futures to reach US$80/bbl by the end of the year, it's worth noting that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz just needs to reach 60-70 percent of pre-war levels to return oil markets to pre-war oversupply expectations," Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period.

E4 nations, which include the UK, France, Germany and Italy, said on Sunday the countries were prepared to lift sanctions on Iran in response to steps on its nuclear programme.

"Given the uncertainties around the next round of negotiations over the next 60 days, particularly around the nuclear aspect, it’s hard to see crude oil prices falling too much further from here immediately," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Reuters

Oil PriceStrait of HormuzUSIran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday, Hormuz to open after
WORLD
19 hours ago
A woman holds an Iranian flag on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
UAE to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, sources say
WORLD
13-06-2026 18:24 HKT
English former footballer David Beckham (C), his wife Victoria Beckham (R) and US actor Tom Cruise attend Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
David Beckham gets Hollywood star as World Cup begins in US
WORLD
13-06-2026 16:30 HKT
The sun sets in the distance as seen from New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
US spy powers lapse as World Cup raises security fears
WORLD
13-06-2026 16:15 HKT
People walk next to a symbolic mock-up of an Iranian missile, on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran peace deal looms while new military action flares near Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
13-06-2026 13:12 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic disables most advanced AI models after US order limiting foreign access
WORLD
13-06-2026 11:47 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
S&P, Dow open higher on Mideast deal hopes; SpaceX debut in focus
FINANCE
12-06-2026 21:41 HKT
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar detains US businessman who wrote about military coup, sources say
WORLD
12-06-2026 19:06 HKT
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence," a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
U.S. bank regulators ramp up scrutiny of AI use at financial companies
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 17:12 HKT
Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Trump says Iran war deal close as Strait of Hormuz tensions linger
WORLD
12-06-2026 14:11 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
15 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US singer Oliver Tree was on deadly Brazil helicopter flight: police source
WORLD
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.