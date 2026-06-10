‘This is not justice’: UK care home manager avoids jail for abusing six children

A former manager of a children's home in northern England has avoided jail despite sexually abusing six children over nearly two decades, according to UK media reports, prompting outrage among victims.

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Malcolm Phillips, 93, ran Skircoat Lodge Care Home in Halifax, West Yorkshire, between 1976 and 1994. A jury found earlier this year that he had committed multiple sexual offences against four girls and two boys in his care.

UK media reports further detail that Phillips’ private quarters at the home had direct access to the girls' dormitories, giving him unrestricted access to the victims. Children who tried to escape were returned by police and labelled as troublemakers. His abuse continued for 18 years, only coming to an end when he was suspended following an investigation in 1994.

As Phillips was deemed unfit to stand trial due to health issues, Bradford Crown Court instead held a trial of facts to determine whether he had committed the offences. Judge Kirstie Watson said the only sentencing option available was an absolute discharge, adding that she made the decision “with great reluctance given the seriousness of the offences.”

Victims condemned the decision. Kelly Lees, who was abused by Phillips as a child, said she was “furious” that he would not serve a prison sentence.

“Someone found guilty of abusing children is sitting comfortably at home — I can't comprehend it. That's not justice,” she said.

Another victim, Angela Radford, told the court that Phillips had abused children for decades and should have died in prison.

Phillips' former assistant, Linda Brunning, 66, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for assisting in some of the abuse. Prosecutors said the pair operated the home under a “regime of fear, ”targeting vulnerable children and convincing them that no one would believe allegations made against them.

The home closed in 1996. Phillips was previously jailed in 2001 for sexual offences involving eight other female residents at the same facility.