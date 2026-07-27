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WORLD

Paris police arrest man who wounded three women with knives

WORLD
3 hours ago
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Judicial police work in a cordoned off area after a knife-wielding man wounded three people in Paris on July 27, 2026. (AFP)
Judicial police work in a cordoned off area after a knife-wielding man wounded three people in Paris on July 27, 2026. (AFP)

A French off-duty policeman on Monday detained a man after he allegedly attacked and wounded three women with two kitchen knives in Paris, a minister and police said.

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Three women aged 19, 24 and 36 were taken to hospital after the assault at around 11:30 am (0930 GMT) in the Porte de Clichy area in the north of the capital, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and Paris police said.

Two were gravely wounded, but their lives were not in danger, Nunez said. One was hit in the lower back, the other in the abdomen.

"The perpetrator was apprehended by an off-duty police officer," Nunez said.

The identity of the suspect and his motive were not immediately clear.

He had made "incoherent statements", Nunez added, however warning against jumping to conclusions on his motives.

The attack comes after an Islamist radical on Saturday in the German capital of Berlin ploughed a rented minivan into a Pride parade, killing one woman and wounding 29.

 

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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