logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea nominates Han as country's first female prime minister in two decades

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Lee Jae Myung and Han Seongsook (R) (File Photo)
Lee Jae Myung and Han Seongsook (R) (File Photo)

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seongsook, the country's minister for small and midsize businesses and startups, to be prime minister, the presidential office said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

If approved by parliament, Han would become South Korea's first female prime minister in 20 years.

Han, who had also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver, is expected to lead the country's AI transformation, South Korea's ‌presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said at a press briefing.

"Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth - driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports - into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises," Kang said.

The role of prime minister is largely ceremonial and administrative under South Korea’s presidential system.

(Reuters)

Han Seongsook

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves gestures during an interview with Reuters, ahead of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 6, 2026. (Reuters)
Etihad Airways orders widebody planes, sees return to pre-war capacity in June
WORLD
33 mins ago
File Photo
Pentagon raises threat of Israeli spying to 'critical': US media
WORLD
1 hour ago
An Iranian man walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran June 6, 2026. (Reuters)
US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction, source says
WORLD
5 hours ago
People wave Iran's national flags during a rally in support of the country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and commemorate Eid al-Ghadir in Tehran on June 4, 2026. (AFP)
World Cup fever muted in Iran under shadow of war, hardship
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP. People wait in line outside Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City on May 15, 2026.
In New York, waiting in line becomes a social scene
WORLD
5 hours ago
This picture taken on June 3, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 4, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front R) inspecting the newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea's Kim stresses stronger naval nuclear deterrent
WORLD
22 hours ago
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 12th test flight at Starbase, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
Musk's SpaceX IPO jolts life back into European retail investing
WORLD
22 hours ago
A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria
US authorizes sale of $2 bn in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP. Mountaineer Dawa Sherpa's wife Damu Sherpa (C) and daughter Mendo Lhamu Sherpa (3L) along with their relatives wait outside the intensive care unit (ICU) at HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 5, 2026.
'I thought I would perish': Everest survivor recounts ordeal
WORLD
06-06-2026 16:24 HKT
Doctors Without Border (MSF) personnel at the Elikya clinic Ebola treatment center disinfects a hospital rooms for Ebola patients in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by GLODY MURHABAZI / AFP)
US warns Ebola outbreak on scale of largest 'is possible'
WORLD
06-06-2026 16:18 HKT
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
23 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.