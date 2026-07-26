logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australia to raise concerns over new tariffs with Trump, PM Albanese says

WORLD
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he would seek to raise the issue of ​tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, after Washington this ‌week imposed new tariffs on its trading partners including Australia. The United States on Friday imposed new tariffs on goods from 60 trading ​partners, alleging those countries failed to curb the trade ​of goods made by forced labor, just as ⁠a temporary 10 percent global tariff expired.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Albanese-led Labor government ​has described the tariffs as unjustified and says it wants ​them removed.

Albanese, asked on Sunday if he would seek to discuss the issue with Trump, said "absolutely".

"We'll raise it at every level in ​the Australia-US relationship, we've already done so," he said ​in televised remarks.

Australia has very strong provisions on modern slavery and was "strengthening ‌those ⁠even further by going through the supply chain issues and making sure that indeed substantial fines and penalties can be paid", Albanese said.

Under the new Trump administration measures, imports ​from Australia, ​along with 37 ⁠other nations, are subject to a tariff of 12.5 percent. Seventeen nations are subject to ​a 10 percent rate, while five nations are ​subject to ⁠a mixed rate.

AustraliaUStariffs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Formula One - F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix 2012 - Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 25/3/12 General View of the restart of the race. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Crispin Thruston/File Photo
Malaysia to make F1 comeback in October as host of Bahrain GP
WORLD
10 mins ago
Supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) celebrate after India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following days of protests demanding his resignation over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Modi's education minister quits as jubilant Indian youth protesters claim victory
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, which was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
WORLD
25-07-2026 19:35 HKT
A man holds a poster as he participates in a demonstration held in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in Kolkata, India, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary
India's Modi under pressure as youth protest leaders set for more talks
WORLD
25-07-2026 18:29 HKT
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.
Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20 billion valuation, WSJ says
WORLD
25-07-2026 18:00 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at BEXCO convention and exhibition centre in Busan, South Korea July 19, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea President Lee looking to open new era of AI in with global tech companies
WORLD
25-07-2026 17:55 HKT
The Pad 2 chopsticks hoist Starship 40 at the SpaceX launch complex to stack the spacecraft atop booster 20 as preparations continue for the second attempt of the 13th test flight of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy v3 booster in Starbase, Texas, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
SpaceX launches 13th Starship test, briefly deploys first upgraded Starlinks
WORLD
25-07-2026 16:50 HKT
Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter holds a placard at Connaught Place in New Delhi on July 24, 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
'Betrayal': The young victims of India's exam leak scandal
WORLD
25-07-2026 16:10 HKT
U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Appeals court rejects Trump bid to halt $100,000 H-1B visa fee ruling
WORLD
25-07-2026 15:47 HKT
Cast member Matt Damon attends the "The Odyssey" world premiere in London, Britain, July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
'The Odyssey' sparks IMAX stampede -- and a backlash
WORLD
25-07-2026 15:07 HKT
(file photo)
HKO to issue T8 signal at 10.10pm as Typhoon Noul threatens
NEWS
23 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
24-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Patrick Tse’s ashes await placement as family marks seventh-day memorial ritual
GOSSIP
24-07-2026 01:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.