Australia to raise concerns over new tariffs with Trump, PM Albanese says

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he would seek to raise the issue of ​tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, after Washington this ‌week imposed new tariffs on its trading partners including Australia. The United States on Friday imposed new tariffs on goods from 60 trading ​partners, alleging those countries failed to curb the trade ​of goods made by forced labor, just as ⁠a temporary 10 percent global tariff expired.

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The Albanese-led Labor government ​has described the tariffs as unjustified and says it wants ​them removed.

Albanese, asked on Sunday if he would seek to discuss the issue with Trump, said "absolutely".

"We'll raise it at every level in ​the Australia-US relationship, we've already done so," he said ​in televised remarks.

Australia has very strong provisions on modern slavery and was "strengthening ‌those ⁠even further by going through the supply chain issues and making sure that indeed substantial fines and penalties can be paid", Albanese said.

Under the new Trump administration measures, imports ​from Australia, ​along with 37 ⁠other nations, are subject to a tariff of 12.5 percent. Seventeen nations are subject to ​a 10 percent rate, while five nations are ​subject to ⁠a mixed rate.