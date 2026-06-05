logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

LA Olympics boss Wasserman says will not step down over Epstein links

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
LA28 and International Olympic Committee officials Casey Wasserman, Nicole Hoevertsz and Christophe Dubi attend a LA28 and International Olympic Committee news conference on preparations for the 2028 Games at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
LA28 and International Olympic Committee officials Casey Wasserman, Nicole Hoevertsz and Christophe Dubi attend a LA28 and International Olympic Committee news conference on preparations for the 2028 Games at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Casey Wasserman said Thursday he has never considered stepping down as Los Angeles Olympics chief since his name appeared in files from the investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wasserman has faced calls to resign as chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Summer Games since it emerged in January that he exchanged flirtatious emails with Epstein's girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell two decades ago.

Among those who called for his termination was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, but Wasserman said Thursday he remains in frequent contact with the city's leader as planning for the Games progresses.

"I talk to the mayor weekly, if not more frequently, and our conversations are between us," he told a press conference in Los Angeles.

"They continue to be thoughtful and productive with a completely shared vision on delivering the greatest Games for the city and community."

Asked if he plans to, or had ever planned to, resign, he simply replied "No."

Bass in February said it was "unfortunate" the LA28 organizers were supporting Wasserman. She did not attend Thursday's press conference, and is currently seeking re-election as mayor.

Following this week's primary, Bass is expected to progress to a November runoff vote, despite criticism of her flat-footed handling of the huge fires that tore through parts of Los Angeles.

"When it comes to politics, let me just say that for LA28 and for myself and a few of the (original organizers) in the room, we're on our fourth presidential administration," said Wasserman.

"So transitions in politics, whether they happen or not, is part of the world we live in."

He added: "The elections will be what they may, but we will continue to have a relationship ... (with) whoever is in the offices we need to deal with."

Wasserman has previously said his 2003 email exchanges with Maxwell -- who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein -- took place before her crimes were known.

With the World Cup about to begin, co-hosted by the United States, Olympics organizers also said they had learned lessons from the soccer tournament, including on issues of security.

But they insisted they were prepared for the tensions that have seen the Iran team relocate their World Cup training camp from the US to co-hosts Mexico.

The US began bombing Iran alongside Israel in February, sparking war, although the hostilities were halted by an April ceasefire.

The Iran team are still awaiting their US visas.

"We are preparing to host every country on Earth," said Wasserman.

"This is a unique, complex time for Iran and the World Cup. Iran was always coming to the Olympics. North Korea's coming to the Olympics.

"It may be that Russia and Belarus will come back to the Olympics. So, visas for countries where we don't have diplomatic relations has been part of our game plan since 2017.

"We've been deeply engaged with the State Department to be ahead of that."

AFP

LA Olympics bossWassermanstep downEpstein links

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bill Gates in January 2026 at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Bill Gates 'took responsibility for his actions' over Epstein links, foundation says
WORLD
25-02-2026 13:06 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - 145th IOC Session - Auditorium MPC, Milan, Italy - February 3, 2026 Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games during the 145th IOC Session REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
LA28 chief Wasserman is putting his talent agency up for sale after Maxwell revelations, WSJ reports
WORLD
14-02-2026 13:17 HKT
Robin Gerard Ng, left
ASMPT CEO and executive directors to step down in May
FINANCE
10-02-2026 11:45 HKT
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
China’s securities regulatory chief seeks approval to step down, sources say
FINANCE
13-11-2025 16:00 HKT
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS
China's Cnooc CEO and vice chair Zhou Xinhuai steps down
FINANCE
20-10-2025 17:30 HKT
Diana Cesar. Sing Tao
Hang Seng Bank chief Diana Cesar to step down, HSBC's Luanne Lim to succeed
FINANCE
04-09-2025 19:07 HKT
George Hongchoy. SING TAO.
Link REIT CEO George Hongchoy to step down before June 2026
FINANCE
22-07-2025 10:04 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP A handout photo taken on May 26, 2026 and received on June 5, 2026 from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) shows some of the 100,000 contraband cockroaches found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney.
Australia seizes 100,000 cockroaches in bug-breeder bust
WORLD
34 mins ago
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Disgraced royal Andrew sublet houses while paying 'peppercorn rent': UK auditors
WORLD
48 mins ago
South Korean Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea labour minister calls on tech firms to share excess AI profits with suppliers, staff
WORLD
1 hour ago
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.