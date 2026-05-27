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WORLD

Singapore foreign minister in North Korea on rare trip to two Koreas

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui on Tuesday in Pyongyang and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday.

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Balakrishnan and Choe also exchanged views on regional and global affairs, KCNA said without elaborating.

Balakrishnan is expected to visit South Korea following his stop in the North, a rare trip to both Koreas by a Singaporean envoy.

Balakrishnan was a member of cabinet in Singapore when it hosted the first summit meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement agreeing in June 2018 to open new peaceful relations and work on ending Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Trump has said he wants to meet Kim again for talks and that they have a good relationship, but North Korea has not directly responded to the overtures.

Reuters

Singaporeforeign ministerNorth Korearare tripsouth Korea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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