logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Singapore urges financial firms to use AI to create better jobs

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore’s banks and financial firms should use artificial intelligence to create better jobs and train workers for higher-value roles, not just cut costs, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gan’s comments come a day after Standard Chartered said it would cut more than 7,000 jobs over four years as it steps up AI adoption. HSBC (0005) CEO Georges Elhedery said on Wednesday that generative AI would “destroy certain jobs” and “create new jobs”, while urging staff to embrace the change.

“For Singapore, the answer cannot be to hold back change. If we slow AI adoption, we will weaken our competitiveness and ultimately hurt workers more, not less,” Gan said at the DBS Leaders Dialogue event in Singapore.

A DBS report released at the event ranked Singapore third among 15 AI financial hubs, behind New York and San Francisco, and said the city-state was the open-market hub closest to combining AI capability with institutional trust at scale.

Gan said Singapore’s next phase as a financial hub would depend on moving AI from experimentation into enterprise-wide adoption, ensuring it creates good jobs, and building trust, safety and security into the way AI is developed and used.

“When firms implement AI, they should not only ask: how much cost can we save? They should also ask: What new roles can we create? How can existing workers be trained for them…”

DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan said Singapore’s small size could become a strength if AI helped its limited workforce do more, describing the technology as a potential “great multiplier”.

“Small amplified by AI means our limited workforce can now do many more things than we could before,” Tan said, adding that companies needed to take employees and customers along because “humans matter”.

Reuters

SingaporeAIbankfinancial firms

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Alibaba unveils new AI chip in push for domestic alternatives
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Visitors check a Jio intelligence bot on display at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
The AI bots are coming and the young are booing, not applauding
WORLD
1 hour ago
Georges Elhedery, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Holdings Plc, attends an informal shareholder meeting, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC CEO says AI will destroy and create new jobs, urges staff to embrace change
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Trump posts AI-generated images of himself with chained alien
WORLD
22 hours ago
Over 40pc of AI-using organizations collect personal data through AI systems, says privacy watchdog
NEWS
22 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump (C) visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
China, US should work together to promote AI development, governance: Beijing
CHINA
22 hours ago
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS
Meta to lay off 10pc employees, 7,000 staff will transfer into AI initiatives
FINANCE
19-05-2026 11:25 HKT
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart targets higher return, to reduce more than 7,000 roles by 2030
FINANCE
19-05-2026 10:05 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Google, Blackstone plan AI cloud venture with US$5 billion backing, WSJ reports
INNOVATION
19-05-2026 10:00 HKT
A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS
China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates
FINANCE
18-05-2026 17:13 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
21 hours ago
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
14 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.