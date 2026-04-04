logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

French, Japanese ships cross Strait of Hormuz in first since war

WORLD
04-04-2026 10:22 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

One French- and another Japanese-owned vessel are among a handful of vessels to have crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz, maritime tracking data showed Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The passage, a vital maritime route for oil and liquified natural gas, has been virtually blocked by Iran since the start of the war.

But both ships made the crossing on Thursday, according to ship tracking company Marine Traffic's website.

The Maltese-flagged Kribi belonging to the French maritime transport group CMA CGM crossed the waterway to leave the Gulf on Thursday afternoon, Marine Traffic's data showed.

By early Friday, it was off Muscat, Oman, still broadcasting the message "owner France" on its transponder system in the field usually used to give the destination.

The vessel's navigation data showed it had crossed via an Iranian-approved route through its waters, dubbed the "Tehran Toll Booth" by leading shipping journal Lloyd's List.

- Southern route -

In addition, three tankers -- including one co-owned by a Japanese company -- crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday by taking an alternative, southern route.

They hugged close to the shore of Oman's Musandam Peninsula -- a first in nearly three weeks according to Lloyd's List.

Before the war, which started more than a month ago, about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passed through the Strait.

All three ships signalled they were an "OMANI SHIP" in the message broadcast by their transponder as they crossed the strait.

The Sohar LNG, which was empty when crossing, is co-owned by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K.

That makes it the first Japanese vessel to exit the Gulf since the start of the war, according to a company statement quoted by Japanese media.

The Hong-Kong flagged New Vision, which crossed the strait on March 1 right after the war started, is expected in the French port of Le Havre on Saturday evening.

Since the conflict started however, that has dwindled to a trickle as Iran selectively attacks ships and energy facilities throughout the Gulf in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.

A few commercial ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz recently have passed through the Iranian-approved route in the north of the waterway.

- Down to a trickle -

Just 221 commodities vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, some more than once, according to Kpler data up to Friday morning.

In peacetime, the same waterway handles around 120 daily transits, according to Lloyd's List.

Of the vessels that made the crossing, 60 percent either came from Iran or were heading there.

The other countries whose vessels -- of origin or destination -- made the crossing, were in decreasing order: the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Brazil, and Iraq.

It was not clear from the data how many had been cleared to make the crossing by Tehran.

But it did show that, among the 118 crossings by ships carrying cargo, 37 had left the Gulf carrying crude oil.

Most of those oil tankers -- 30 of them -- came from Iran or sailed under the Iranian flag. And most ships carrying Iranian oil did not specify their destination on their transponder.

Of those who did, all but one reported they were heading to China.

In the early days of the war, transponder data showed dozens of ships broadcasting messages such as "Chinese crew" or "Chinese owner" in the field usually used for their destination.

This appeared to be an attempt by the ships to avoid being targeted by Iran.

AFP

French shipsJapanese shipsStrait of Hormuzfirstwar

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Trump, on Easter, threatens 'hell' on Iran's infrastructure if Strait remains blocked
WORLD
7 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
WORLD
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
WORLD
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Photo by SENIOR AIRMAN DANIELLE CHARMICHAEL / US AIR FORCE / AFP An A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog, peels away after receiving fuel over Idaho on November 25, 2020.
White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs
WORLD
04-04-2026 17:33 HKT
Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
WORLD
04-04-2026 12:50 HKT
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Chelsea v AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 10, 2025 Chelsea's Maika Hamano celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Culture clash spelt shock end for Japan women's first foreign coach
WORLD
03-04-2026 20:22 HKT
A Japan Airlines plane is seen from the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Japanese airlines mull fuel surcharge hikes due to Mideast war
WORLD
03-04-2026 16:14 HKT
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 3, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations under construction in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea to hold burial ceremony for troops killed in Ukraine war
WORLD
03-04-2026 16:03 HKT
Iran demands transit fees in yuan, stablecoins for Strait of Hormuz passage
WORLD
03-04-2026 02:45 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's first supplementary budget bill of 2026 at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 2, 2026. (Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL / AFP)
South Korea president says economy on 'wartime footing' over Iran war
CHINA
02-04-2026 17:55 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.