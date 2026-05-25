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WORLD

Toshifumi Suzuki, 'father' of Japan convenience stores, dies at 93

WORLD
44 mins ago
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Seven & i Holdings Chairman and CEO Toshifumi Suzuki. (AFP)
Seven & i Holdings Chairman and CEO Toshifumi Suzuki. (AFP)

Former chairman of Seven & i Holdings Toshifumi Suzuki, credited for the global success of 7-Eleven convenience stores, has died at the age of 93, the company said Monday.

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Suzuki "passed away due to heart failure on May 18," the company said in a statement, adding: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to him during his lifetime and respectfully inform you of his passing."

Suzuki is known for opening the first 7-Eleven store in Japan in 1974 and growing the business into the world's largest convenience store chain, including through turning the struggling US headquarters into a subsidiary of the Japanese company and rebuilding it.

He is known as the "father of the convenience store" in Japan.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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