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WORLD

Briton makes 20th Everest ascent, most by a foreigner

WORLD
2 hours ago
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British climber Kenton Cool, 49, smiles while he speaks with the media personnel, upon his arrival at the airport, as he returns after completing his 17th ascent of Mount Everest, which is the most by any foreign climber, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
British climber Kenton Cool, 49, smiles while he speaks with the media personnel, upon his arrival at the airport, as he returns after completing his 17th ascent of Mount Everest, which is the most by any foreign climber, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A British climber improved his own Everest record on Friday and notched his 20th ascent of the world’s highest mountain, hiking officials said.

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Kenton Cool, 52, climbed the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak before dawn and was descending to lower camps, said Ishwori Poudel of the expedition organising company Himalayan Guides.

Cool is “quietly rewriting the record books,” said four-time Everest climber and expedition organiser Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures company.

“More Everest summits than any non-Sherpa ever… and still making it look like just another walk in the hills. Absolute legend," Furtenbach told Reuters from the base camp. Cool climbed with one of Furtenbach's teams.

Cool, who first climbed Everest in 2004 and has since repeated the feat every year except some years when authorities closed the mountain due to various reasons, said scaling the height of Everest was not routine.

“It never gets any easier or any less frightening. It’s the tallest mountain in the world and with it comes an incredible sense of majesty,” Cool said in a statement.

“I rely on every bit of experience I have to move safely in this environment. Standing on the summit for the twentieth time is incredibly special.”

The record for the highest number of summits at Everest is held by a Nepali Sherpa, Kami Rita, at 32.

Everest has been climbed by more than 8,000 people, many of them multiple times, since it was first scaled by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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