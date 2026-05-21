Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha's condition worsens after multiple infections, royal palace says

The medical condition of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has worsened as a result of multiple infections in several organs, with physicians unable to contain her irregular heart rate, the Royal Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

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The 47-year-old princess and eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn was taken to hospital in December 2022 after she collapsed from a heart condition and other infections. She has been in a coma ever since.

After years of treatment, physicians discovered a stomach infection that led to inflammation in her intestines in April, causing her blood pressure to fall and her heartbeat to become irregular, the statement said.

She has been given medicine and medical devices have been deployed to support her lungs and kidneys, but her health has continued to decline, the palace said, adding that doctors will continue to closely monitor her condition and provide further treatment.

Last year, Thailand's influential Queen Mother passed away at the age of 93.

Reuters