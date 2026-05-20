logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says US may strike Iran again but that Tehran wants deal

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States may need to strike Iran again and that he had been an hour away from ordering an attack before postponing it.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump made the comments a day after saying he had paused a planned resumption of hostilities following a new proposal by Tehran to end the U.S.-Israeli war.

"I was an hour away from making the decision to go today," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Iran's leaders are begging for a deal, he said, adding that a new U.S. attack would happen in coming days if no agreement was reached.

The United States has been struggling to end the war it began with Israel nearly three months ago. Trump has previously said that a deal with Tehran was close, and similarly threatened heavy strikes on Iran if it did not reach an accord.

The U.S. president is under intense political pressure at home to reach an accord that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for global supplies of oil and other commodities. Gas prices remain high and Trump's approval rating has plummeted as congressional elections loom in November.

Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran had made a lot of progress in talks and neither side wanted to see a resumption of the military campaign. "We're in a pretty good spot here," he said.

Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Vance acknowledged difficulties in negotiating with a fractured Iranian leadership. "It's not sometimes totally clear what the negotiating position of the team is," he said, so the U.S. is trying to make its own red lines clear.

He also said one objective of Trump's policy is to prevent a nuclear arms race from spreading in the region.

IRAN PROMISES RESPONSE TO ANY NEW ATTACK

In Tehran, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, said on X that pausing an attack was due to Trump's realization that any move against Iran would mean "facing a decisive military response."

Iranian state media said Tehran's latest peace proposal involves ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon, the exit of U.S. forces from areas close to Iran, and reparations for destruction caused by the U.S.-Israeli attacks.

Tehran also sought the lifting of sanctions, release of frozen funds and an end to the U.S. marine blockade, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi as cited by IRNA news agency.

The terms as described in the Iranian reports appeared little changed from Iran's previous offer, which Trump rejected last week as "garbage."

BOTH SIDES 'CHANGING GOALPOSTS', SAYS PAKISTANI SOURCE

Reuters could not determine whether military preparations had been made for strikes that would mark a renewal of the war Trump started in late February.

Trump said on Monday that Washington would be satisfied if it could reach an agreement that prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

A Pakistani source confirmed that Islamabad, which has conveyed messages between the sides since hosting the only round of peace talks last month, had shared the Iranian proposal with Washington.

The sides "keep changing their goalposts," the Pakistani source said, adding, "We don't have much time."

CEASEFIRE MOSTLY HOLDING

The U.S.-Israeli bombing killed thousands of people in Iran before it was suspended in a ceasefire in early April. Israel has killed thousands more and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes in Lebanon, which it invaded in pursuit of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Iranian strikes on Israel and neighbouring Gulf states have killed dozens of people.

The Iran ceasefire has mostly held, although drones have lately been ​launched from Iraq ​towards ⁠Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and ⁠Kuwait, apparently by Iran and its allies.

The U.S. seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean overnight, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing three U.S. officials. The tanker, known as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the U.S. in March for its role in transporting Iranian oil, the report said.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they launched the war to curb Iran's support for regional militias, dismantle its nuclear programme, destroy its missile capabilities, and create conditions for Iranians to topple their rulers.

But the war has yet to deprive Iran of its stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium or its ability to threaten neighbours with missiles, drones and proxy militias.

The Islamic Republic's clerical leadership, which had faced a mass uprising at the start of the year, withstood the superpower onslaught with no sign of organised opposition.

Reuters

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
T-shirts depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin (top, C), US President Donald Trump (bottom, C) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (bottom, 2nd R) are seen at a shop in an underground commercial district in Shanghai on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
Xi hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump: what to know
CHINA
11 hours ago
Trump posts AI-generated images of himself with chained alien
WORLD
12 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi to host 'old friend' Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit
CHINA
15 hours ago
A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says he paused attack on Iran, signals a nuclear deal may be possible
WORLD
20 hours ago
Trump says delaying Iran attack at request of Gulf leaders
WORLD
19-05-2026 03:45 HKT
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to reporters after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 15, 2026. (AFP/File)
Trump says 'clock ticking' for Iran as peace negotiations stall
WORLD
18-05-2026 18:27 HKT
Photo: AFP
UAE reports drone strike at nuclear power plant as Iran war deadlock persists
WORLD
18-05-2026 05:11 HKT
Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom in the area of the former East Wing in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2026. (Reuters)
Federal funding for Trump's ballroom in jeopardy after Senate ruling
WORLD
17-05-2026 17:44 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. (Reuters)
China signals tariff cuts, advances in farm market access after Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
17-05-2026 12:54 HKT
Amy Van Duyn stands for a portrait outside the gas station where she works in Wiggens, Colorado, U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Trump says Iran war is worth the economic pain. These rural voters agree
WORLD
16-05-2026 18:47 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
12 hours ago
(file photo)
Thunderstorms and heavy rain affect Hong Kong as weather turns unsettled
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.