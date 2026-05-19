Trump posts AI-generated images of himself with chained alien

US President Donald Trump drew attention online after posting a series of AI-generated images on his social media platform Truth Social, including one showing him walking beside a chained alien.

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The images were posted on Sunday, following the release of UFO-related files by his administration. Reports said the materials included more than 160 documents spanning several decades, though they did not provide proof of extraterrestrial life.

One image appeared to show Trump, accompanied by Secret Service agents and military personnel, standing next to a silver-colored alien with its hands and feet bound at what looked like a military base.

Another image depicted him in a space-themed command room with Earth visible behind him and the words “Space Force” shown in the background.

A third image showed Trump pressing a large red button at a command desk, with screens nearby appearing to show several targets destroyed.

The posts quickly sparked discussion online, with some social media users questioning the meaning behind the images.