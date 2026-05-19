logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Musk loses blockbuster OpenAI suit as jury says too late

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Elon Musk gestures as he leaves after attending a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Elon Musk gestures as he leaves after attending a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

A federal jury ruled Monday that billionaire Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI and its co-founders, delivering a decisive victory to the ChatGPT startup and ending one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched courtroom battles.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The swift decision caps a three-week trial that saw a parade of tech titans take the stand, with Musk arguing that OpenAI's pivot to a profit-driven business betrayed its original nonprofit mandate.

The jury in Oakland federal court found that Musk's claims against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman, The OpenAI Foundation and Microsoft were barred by statutes of limitations, leaving the core arguments of the world's richest person largely unaddressed.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who had asked the jury to advise her on the matter, accepted and confirmed their decision.

 

- 'Sabotage' -

 

The outcome spared OpenAI from a potentially existential legal threat.

Had Musk prevailed, he potentially could have forced the company to revert to its nonprofit structure -- a move that would have derailed its planned IPO and unwound ties to major investors including Microsoft, Amazon and SoftBank.

"The finding of the jury confirms that this lawsuit was a hypocritical attempt to sabotage a competitor," OpenAI attorney William Savitt said outside the courthouse.

"Musk can bring his claims, and he can tell his stories, but what the nine members of this jury found is that his stories were just that -- stories, not facts," he added.

Musk, the chief executive of both SpaceX and Tesla, had sued OpenAI over its transformation from a scrappy nonprofit into the $850 billion juggernaut behind ChatGPT.

He claimed Altman and Brockman improperly used a $38 million donation intended to sustain OpenAI as a research lab devoted to developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

But in their deliberations, the jury first had to resolve a threshold issue of whether Musk, who filed suit in 2024 -- four years after his last contribution -- had done so within the statutory time limit.

Musk on X said he would appeal, as the "jury never actually ruled on the merits of the case" and that to "loot charities is incredibly destructive to charitable giving in America."

The tycoon also lashed out at Judge Gonzalez Rogers for setting a "terrible precedent," writing in a since-deleted post accusations that she was an "activist judge" who used the jury as a "fig leaf" for a flawed ruling she could have made herself.

 

- 'Soap opera' -

 

The outcome had largely been expected to come down to which of the bickering billionaires the jury would believe.

Testimony centered heavily on Altman's integrity and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that rankled colleagues, many of whom have since left OpenAI.

Attorneys for OpenAI countered with attacks on Musk, pointing to his varying narratives about the early days of the company and parsing testimony from Shivon Zilis -- a business associate with whom he has four children -- who served as an intermediary between the executives.

Altman, fired by OpenAI's board in November 2023 for a lack of candor before being reinstated under employee pressure, emerged with allegations of manipulation and a toxic work culture unresolved.

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest backer with $13 billion committed, was also spared.

"This is an important victory for Altman and OpenAI and clears the path for an IPO by removing this black cloud," Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told AFP.

"Musk was creating noise around this lawsuit but ultimately it was more of a soap opera than a long-term negative for OpenAI," he added.

AFP

MusklosesblockbusterOpenAIsuitjurytoo late

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo in this illustration taken March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI defeats Elon Musk's lawsuit, removing obstacle to IPO
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP AI protesters chant outside the federal courthouse during proceedings in the trial of Elon Musk VS. OpenAI in Oakland, California, on May 12, 2026.
Closing arguments in blockbuster trial pitting Musk against OpenAI
WORLD
15-05-2026 11:19 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo
SoftBank records US$12 billion fourth-quarter profit
FINANCE
13-05-2026 15:13 HKT
Park Chan-wook, Jury President of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, smiles during a press conference before the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. Reuters
Who is on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury headed by Park Chan-wook?
WORLD
13-05-2026 13:20 HKT
Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP An Elon Musk inflatable makes a nazi salute outside the federal courthouse during proceedings in the trial of Elon Musk VS. OpenAI in Oakland, California, on May 12, 2026.
Musk 'wanted 90%' of OpenAI, Altman tells feisty tech titan trial
WORLD
13-05-2026 10:39 HKT
OpenAI, Microsoft agree to cap revenue-sharing at US$38 billion, The Information reports
INNOVATION
12-05-2026 10:54 HKT
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Elon Musk, Apple's Cook and Boeing CEO going to China with Trump, official says
FINANCE
12-05-2026 10:14 HKT
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. Reuters
Musk rants at French prosecutors probing his X platform
WORLD
09-05-2026 14:33 HKT
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attend an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS
SoftBank cuts target for OpenAI margin loan, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
08-05-2026 17:31 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
16 hours ago
source: Facebook
‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.