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WORLD

Who is on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury headed by Park Chan-wook?

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Park Chan-wook, Jury President of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, smiles during a press conference before the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. Reuters
Park Chan-wook, Jury President of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, smiles during a press conference before the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. Reuters

As Cannes Film Festival jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook will lead eight other top industry figures in selecting one of 22 films for the prestigious Palme d'Or prize.

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Below are details of the nine jury members of the festival's 79th edition:

PARK CHAN-WOOK

South Korean director Park Chan-wook is renowned for his violent, bold films such as "Oldboy," his first Cannes entry that netted him the second-place prize in 2004 and helped usher in the wave of Korean films that hooked Western audiences.

Following his most recent black comedy salaryman thriller, "No Other Choice," the director is now working on a Western film with actors Pedro Pascal and Matthew McConaughey.

He takes over from previous jury president, French actor Juliette Binoche.

DEMI MOORE

After body horror "The Substance" transfixed audiences at Cannes and brought Demi Moore her first Oscar nomination, the longtime U.S. actor made famous with 1990s films "G.I. Jane" and "Striptease" returns to the festival, this time on the jury.

RUTH NEGGA

With an impressive track record both on screen and on stage, actor Ruth Negga's turn in 2016 Cannes entry "Loving," about the U.S. legal battle over interracial marriage, brought her an Oscar nomination, in addition to her Tony and Emmy awards nods.

LAURA WANDEL

The Belgian director and screenwriter is a familiar face at Cannes, bringing her first feature, "Playground," to the second-tier Un Certain Regard section in 2021 and developing her second feature, "Adam's Sake," during a residency tied to the festival.

CHLOE ZHAO

The Chinese-born director joins the jury after a whirlwind year that saw her Paul Mescal-headed Shakespeare drama "Hamnet" scoop up awards at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. She previously won Oscars for best picture and director for "Nomadland" in 2021.

DIEGO CESPEDES

The Chile-born director won the top prize of the festival's Un Certain Regard category for emerging artists last year for his debut feature "The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo" after screening his work at other festivals including Sundance, San Sebastian and Toronto.

PAUL LAVERTY

The Irish-Scottish screenwriter is a longtime collaborator with British filmmaker Ken Loach, for whom he has written 14 films, two of which - "The Wind That Shakes the Barley" and "I, Daniel Blake" - scored the men two Palme d'Or prizes, in 2006 and 2016.

ISAACH DE BANKOLE

The winner of France's prestigious Cesar award for most promising actor has forged an international career in blockbusters such as "Black Panther" and "Casino Royale."

He will be on the big screen again later this year in Denis Villeneuve's third film in science-fiction series "Dune."

STELLAN SKARSGARD

After the awards success of last year's "Sentimental Value" from director Joachim Trier, the versatile Swedish actor with a Golden Globe to his name joins this year's jury.

In addition to his TV and stage performances, Skarsgard has been in many popular films, including "Pirates of the Caribbean," ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!" and the "Dune" films.

Reuters

Who's who2026 Cannes Film FestivaljuryPark Chan-wook

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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