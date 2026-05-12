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WORLD

Trump to undergo dental and medical exams on May 26

WORLD
2 hours ago
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US President Donald Trump walks from the podium during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner in honor of Police Week at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump walks from the podium during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner in honor of Police Week at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)

US President Donald Trump is slated to have his annual dental and medical evaluations on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said Monday.

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"This will include the President's routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care," the White House statement said.

The Republican billionaire, who turns 80 next month, has consistently told the press he is mentally and physically well -- often unprompted.

In October, Trump underwent his second major medical checkup of 2025, and later said an MRI taken that hospital visit showed his cardiovascular health was "excellent."

"His cardiac age -- a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG -- was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction," his doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House at the time.

Trump also had a semi-annual checkup last April.

Since returning to office Trump -- the oldest person ever sworn in as US president -- has often appeared with bruising on his right hand, occasionally covered with makeup.

The White House has attributed the marks to the aspirin he takes as part of a "standard" cardiovascular health regimen.

Last summer, the administration disclosed that Trump had been evaluated for swelling in his legs and diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency -- a common condition in which faulty vein valves allow blood to pool, causing swelling, cramping and skin changes.

It can be managed with medication or targeted procedures.

AFP

Trumpdentalmedical examsMay 26

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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