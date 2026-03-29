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NEWS

HK police waive fingerprints for eligible certificates of no criminal conviction applicants

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The issuance service of the Certificate of No Criminal Conviction by the Hong Kong Police Force will be further optimized starting on Monday, allowing eligible applicants to complete the process without submitting fingerprints. 

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Applicants who submit their applications through the police’s online application platform using their iAM Smart account, and whose application purpose is not related to matters concerning children or mentally incapacitated persons, will not be required to visit a designated location to provide fingerprints.

Following the implementation of the new arrangement, the processing time for eligible applications will be reduced from 28 working days to 15 working days. 

The police said the measure is in line with the requirements outlined in last year’s Policy Address, aiming to enhance digital applications and provide citizens with higher quality and more convenient service.

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