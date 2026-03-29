HK police waive fingerprints for eligible certificates of no criminal conviction applicants

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Indonesian police detain three Europeans accused of producing porn
17-03-2026 13:52 HKT
South Korea police raid transport ministry in widening Jeju Air crash probe
13-03-2026 10:30 HKT
UK police hold ex-prince Andrew for hours in misconduct probe
20-02-2026 10:01 HKT
UK police arrive at home of King Charles' brother Andrew, Telegraph reports
19-02-2026 18:04 HKT
Canada police say 18-year-old carried out mass shooting
12-02-2026 09:56 HKT
Ten dead after shooter opens fire at Canadian high school
11-02-2026 10:25 HKT
Italian job gone wrong as police foil attempted armed robbery
10-02-2026 16:56 HKT
South Korea police raid spy agency over drone flights into North
10-02-2026 15:30 HKT
UK police search properties in Mandelson probe
07-02-2026 11:10 HKT