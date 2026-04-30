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Trump says the US is reviewing a potential reduction of its troops in Germany

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The German flag featuring the Federal Eagle and the U.S. flag are pictured at the German Navy base in Kiel, Germany, April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The German flag featuring the Federal Eagle and the U.S. flag are pictured at the German Navy base in Kiel, Germany, April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

President Donald Trump, who has criticized Germany and other NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz, said on Wednesday his administration is looking at reducing the number of U.S. troops in Germany.

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"The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time," Trump said on Truth Social. 

A senior White House official had told Reuters earlier this month that Trump had discussed the possibility of removing some U.S. troops from Europe.

The U.S. had just over 68,000 active-duty military personnel assigned permanently in its overseas bases in Europe as of December 2025, data from the U.S. Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) shows.

More than half - about 36,400 - are based in Germany. That is a fraction of the 250,000 U.S. troops that were based there in 1985, before the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War.

TRUMP AND MERZ SPAR OVER IRAN WAR

Trump has been sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war in Iran in recent days. On Tuesday, he said Merz didn't know what he was talking about after the German leader said the Iranians were humiliating the U.S. in talks to end the two-month-old war. Merz on Wednesday said relations with Trump were good, despite the row over the war.

Trump's post came hours after Germany's top general, Carsten Breuer, met with Defense Undersecretary Elbridge Colby and other U.S. defense officials on Wednesday to discuss his country's first military strategy outside the NATO umbrella since World War Two.

Colby lauded the German document, which lays out Berlin's goal to become Europe's largest conventional force in a series of posts on X after it was released last week, saying it showed "a clear path forward."

"President Trump has rightly laid out that Europe must step up, and NATO must no longer be a paper tiger," Colby said on X. "Germany is now taking the leading role in this. After years of disarmament, Berlin is stepping up."

Breuer told reporters in Washington that Colby showed "great appreciation" for Germany's military strategy and its push to take on a greater leadership role in NATO, and its financial commitment to reach that goal.

Breuer gave no indication that U.S. officials had discussed the prospect of reducing U.S. troops in Germany.

The German embassy had no immediate comment. The Pentagon referred queries to the White House, which had no immediate comment.

Trump has long been critical of Germany and other European countries for failing to spend more on their own defense, although he lauded NATO members' decision to boost their defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Tensions flared again after NATO allies refused to give Trump the support he demanded for the war against Iran, which Trump launched together with Israel without consulting or informing them. Trump's desire to acquire Greenland from NATO member Denmark, which has been firmly rebuffed, also strained ties at the political level.

Trump sought a major reduction in U.S. troop levels in Germany during his first term, although that was never realized, said Jeff Rathke, a former U.S. diplomat and president of the American-German Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

Rathke said the U.S. military benefitted greatly from having a forward presence at bases overseas, including Ramstein in Germany. "U.S. forces in Europe are not a charitable contribution to ungrateful Europeans - they are an instrument of America’s global military reach," he said.

U.S. and German military officials say their working relationship remains strong despite Trump's sporadic social media posts about quitting NATO or cutting troops.

Reuters

TrumpUSpotential reductiontroopsGermany

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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