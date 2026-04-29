logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Jerome Powell: Fed chair who stood up to Trump set to finish tenure on top

WORLD
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a soft-spoken central banker who chooses his words carefully, is perhaps an unlikely candidate to become one of the few figures who have stood up to President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nevertheless, after months of insults, abuse and pressure to lower interest rates, Powell on Wednesday will address what is likely his last press conference as Fed chief -- where he is seen by many as having prevailed over the browbeating Republican.

In a statement in January, Powell revealed that Trump's Justice Department had opened an unprecedented investigation into him and the Fed over cost overruns related to building renovations.

At the time, he warned the probe should "be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure."

Now, almost four months later, the tables have turned dramatically.

The Justice Department said Friday it would drop the probe, which was seen as part of a wider effort to pressure the Fed -- after Trump attempted to unseat Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations.

A key Republican senator had vowed not to clear the president's nominee to replace Powell, Kevin Warsh, unless the investigation was over.

Powell, too, said in March he would not leave the Fed board -- where his term as a governor, but not chair, concludes in January 2028 -- as long as the probe was ongoing.

The fact that Powell felt the need to respond forcefully in January conveyed "just how serious the issue is," said Jason Furman, a top economic adviser to former US president Barack Obama.

Now, all eyes will be on Powell on Wednesday to see if he will choose to continue on the board past his time as chair, a move that would be unusual but not unprecedented. It would also deny Trump an additional nomination to the powerful committee.

"We continue to believe he is more likely than not to remain on the Board," said EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco. "The rationale is institutional continuity, not politics."

- Praise and criticism -

Powell, a 73-year-old former investment banker, took the helm at the Fed in 2018 after he was tapped by Trump to replace Janet Yellen. It was Trump's first presidency.

Powell then withstood months of withering attacks from Trump for raising interest rates.

When Covid-19 took hold in 2020, the Fed rapidly slashed its benchmark rate to zero and rolled out new support measures, moves that helped to prevent a more severe economic downturn.

His tenure won him praise and criticism from all sides as he maintained the central bank's independence.

Over that tumultuous period, Powell, who is also called "Jay," managed to forge consensus among the diverse members of the Fed's rate-setting committee.

In 2021, the wealthy Republican with no formal economics training was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden to lead the Fed for a second term.

He proceeded to oversee a series of sharp rate hikes in 2022 to curb surging inflation after the pandemic, before beginning to cautiously lower rates again in 2024 and 2025 as he eyed the price effects from Trump's sweeping new tariffs.

- 'The guy who stood up' -

As Trump returned to office, Powell again came under fire as the president lashed out -- this time for not lowering interest rates more aggressively.

Trump has called Powell a "numbskull" and A "moron," and in July went so far as to suggest he could be dismissed for "fraud" over the handling of a $2.5 billion renovation project at the Fed's headquarters.

Since Trump returned to the White House, Powell has proven willing to compromise in certain areas, such as by pulling back on the Fed's work on climate change.

Brookings senior fellow David Wessel expects that Powell's forceful response to the president will cement his legacy as "a Fed chair with a spine."

"He will be seen as the guy who stood up for the independence of the Fed, and the rule of law," Wessel told AFP.

Prior to his appointment to the central bank in 2012 by then-president Obama, Powell was a scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank.

The native of Washington earlier served in the US Treasury Department for a brief period under Republican President George H.W. Bush. 

AFP

Jerome PowellFed chairstood upTrumptenureon top

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS
Trump to put his picture in US passports
WORLD
1 hour ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
House Democrats urge Trump to keep US ban on Chinese cars
CHINA
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
None more deserving of FIFA Peace Prize than Trump, says White House
WORLD
2 hours ago
FBI Director James Comey waits before testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Ex-FBI chief Comey charged with threatening Trump's life in Instagram post
WORLD
4 hours ago
A woman walks past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump, unhappy with latest peace proposal, says Iran 'figuring out its leadership'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
King Charles promotes US-UK unity in speech to Congress amid Iran tensions
WORLD
9 hours ago
Trump, unhappy with latest peace proposal, says Iran 'figuring out its leadership'
WORLD
9 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. (Reuters)
King Charles arrives at White House for meeting with Trump 
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo by DANNY KEMP / AFP A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents moving to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
Trump shooting scare renews 'staged' conspiracy theory
WORLD
28-04-2026 14:38 HKT
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Kimmel says his joke was misconstrued, Trump says ABC should fire late-night host
WORLD
28-04-2026 13:50 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
11 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
28-04-2026 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.