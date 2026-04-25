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WORLD

Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran can reach out to the United States if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two countries.

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"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump said in an interview on Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing."

Trump canceled a trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed Islamabad after speaking only to Pakistani officials.

Araqchi has since returned to Pakistan despite the absence of U.S. counterparts.

Reuters

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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