logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP. A Palestinian man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during municipal elections in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on April 25, 2026.
Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP. A Palestinian man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during municipal elections in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on April 25, 2026.

Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza began voting Saturday in municipal elections in a first vote since the Gaza war, marked by a narrow political field and widespread disillusionment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nearly 1.5 million people are registered to vote in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as 70,000 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah area, according to the Ramallah-based Central Elections Commission.

Polling stations opened at 7 am (0400 GMT).

AFP footage from Al-Bireh in the West Bank and Deir el-Balah in Gaza showed election officials in polling stations as Palestinians came to cast ballots.

Most electoral lists are aligned with president Mahmud Abbas's secular-nationalist Fatah party or running as independents.

There are no lists affiliated with Fatah's archrival Hamas, which controls nearly half of the Gaza Strip.

In most cities, Fatah-backed tickets will run against independent lists headed by candidates from factions such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (Marxist-Leninist).

Mahmud Bader, a businessman from the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, where two adjacent refugee camps have been under Israeli military control for over a year, said he would vote despite having little hope for meaningful change.

"Whether candidates are independent or partisan, it has no effect and will have no effect or benefit for the city," he told AFP.

"The (Israeli) occupation is the one that rules Tulkarem. It would only be an image shown to the international media -- as if we have elections, a state or independence."

In many cities, including Nablus and Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, only one list has been submitted, meaning it wins automatically without needing a vote.

Polling stations in the West Bank will close at 7 pm, while polls in Deir al-Balah will close at 5 pm to facilitate counting in daylight due to the lack of electricity in the war devastated strip, the elections commission told AFP.

UN coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov commended the commission for organising a "credible process".

"Saturday's elections represent an important opportunity for Palestinians to exercise their democratic rights during an exceptionally challenging period", Alakbarov said in a statement ahead of polls.

- 'Confirmation of existence' -

Gaza, which has been under Hamas control since 2007, will see its first vote since the legislative elections of 2006 that the Islamist movement won.

Abbas's Palestinian Authority is holding elections only in Deir el-Balah "as an experiment (to test its own) success or failure, since there are no post-war opinion polls", Jamal al-Fadi, a political scientist at Cairo's Al-Azhar University, told AFP.

Abbas, who is now 90 and has remained in power for more than 20 years without ever being re-elected, frequently promises legislative and presidential elections that have never taken place.

Deir el-Balah was chosen as it was one of the only places in Gaza where "the population has remained largely in place and not been displaced" by more than two years of war between Hamas and Israel, Fadi said.

Farah Shaath, 25, was excited to vote for the first time.

"Although it is unlike any election in the world, it is a confirmation of our continued existence in the Gaza Strip despite everything," she told AFP.

The election commission says it has recruited polling staff from civil society organisations and hired "a private security company to secure polling centres" for the Gaza vote, spokesman Fareed Taamallah told AFP.

But a source from the commission in Gaza, who asked to remain anonymous, said that "Hamas police insisted on securing the electoral process in Deir al-Balah".

The source added that "this will be done by deploying unarmed security personnel in civilian clothing around polling centres", which number 12 in Deir el-Balah.

AFP

Palestiniansvotefirst electionsGazawar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a home in Ronda, Spain February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Iran war revives European rooftop solar demand to cut energy bills
WORLD
23-04-2026 15:56 HKT
US President Donald Trump is silhouetted during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Trump looks for way out on war, but Iran may not oblige
WORLD
23-04-2026 11:10 HKT
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
How the Iran war oil and gas supply shock compares with past disruptions
WORLD
22-04-2026 15:13 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn while returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Many Americans question Trump's temperament amid Iran war, pope spat
WORLD
21-04-2026 20:22 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he visits Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome, Georgia, U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
The Iran war has revealed Trump's pressure point: the economy
WORLD
18-04-2026 16:54 HKT
Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran, April 16, 2026. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Foreign media in Iran operate under guidelines set by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, which regulates press activity and permissions
Iranians fear sharpening pressure after war and crackdown
WORLD
18-04-2026 15:49 HKT
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
US renews Russian oil waiver after pressure from countries dealing with Iran war price shocks
WORLD
18-04-2026 13:25 HKT
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Iran war drives up costs, spoils the mood at China's largest trade fair
CHINA
17-04-2026 15:23 HKT
US President Donald Trump gestures during a roundtable discussion on his "no tax on tips" policy at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Trump characterizes Iran war as a 'little diversion'
WORLD
17-04-2026 15:22 HKT
Displaced people make their way as they return to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, at the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Trump says Iran war should end 'soon', says Hezbollah should support truce
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:18 HKT
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
Hong Kong faces stronger showers in coming hours, says HKO
NEWS
21 hours ago
HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts
NEWS
24-04-2026 02:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.