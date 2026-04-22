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WORLD

Pakistan's capital holds its breath with US-Iran talks in limbo

WORLD
59 mins ago
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Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP A man reads a newspaper with a front page article referring to anticipated US-Iran peace talks, at a stall in Islamabad on April 22, 2026.
Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP A man reads a newspaper with a front page article referring to anticipated US-Iran peace talks, at a stall in Islamabad on April 22, 2026.

Pakistan's capital was still locked in gear on Wednesday to host high-stakes US-Iran talks that were pushed back at the last minute overnight, but many residents began to tire of the heavy personal and economic toll of tight security restrictions.

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Markets were quiet, government officials worked from home, children attended class online and security forces enforced strict curbs on entering the vast "red zone" around the negotiating venue.

US Vice President JD Vance had been expected to arrive on Wednesday morning but the White House abruptly changed plans, with Iran's negotiating delegation also delaying a decision on attending talks.

Many residents hoped that negotiations would bring an end to road closures and other restrictions throughout the capital, with some areas under virtual lockdown.

Initial public euphoria over Pakistan's image being burnished on the global stage has begun to give way to fraying patience after weeks of stop-start restrictions around Islamabad.

"We have to live here, the Red Zone has been shut down. Children cannot go to school, and shops are closed from time to time," said office worker Zainab Ali Uthmankhail, 27.

"Personally I do find it very annoying. My time is wasted. Transport fares have increased. But I am happy that we are doing something positive," she said.

- No customers -

Similar measures were enforced for a first round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad this month, and some restrictions were never lifted.

That round of negotiations ended without an agreement, but US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire on Wednesday as feverish diplomacy continued to end the Middle East War that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Major roads have been closed in recent days to facilitate the arrival of foreign delegations and US cargo planes delivering equipment.

Islamabad residents are used to restrictions and road closures, having lived through periods of militant attacks, political protests and visits by heads of state.

But the intensity and stop-start nature of this month's measures have pushed some to the limit, especially the many small business owners and daily wage workers whose incomes have been slashed in an already struggling economy.

"The impact of the lockdown is that we are not seeing any customers here in the market... the government does not know what one day of their lockdown does to our households," Muhammad Ahsan, 35, the owner of a small jewellery kiosk, said this week.

"Our stoves do not run, we do not find food (in the markets)."

Large businesses were also affected, with major oil refiner Attock announcing it was pausing production at a key unit due to transport disruptions.

Many in Islamabad nonetheless were proud of their country's role in navigating a possible end to weeks of fighting that has killed thousands and thrown the global economy into turmoil.

However, they also braced themselves for more disruption.

"We are giving a small sacrifice to reduce the size of the larger sacrifice," said Syed Umar Hasnain Shah, a young doctor. "So we will continue to sacrifice." 

AFP

Pakistancapitalholds its breathUSIrantalkslimbo

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