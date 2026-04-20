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WORLD

Vance has not yet left for Iran talks in Pakistan, source says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is still in the United States and has not yet departed for Pakistan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as prospects for a second round of negotiations with Iran remain unclear.

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President Donald Trump has said he would send a U.S. delegation to Pakistan for additional talks before a ceasefire is set to expire in the coming days. Iran is considering attending the peace talks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, but no decision had been made.

A second source familiar with the matter said the U.S. delegation has not departed yet, but plans to travel to Islamabad soon.

The New York Post earlier reported that Trump said in an interview that Vance, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were on their way to the talks. The three participated in the first round of talks to end hostilities that began with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

Reuters

Iran WarTrumpStrait of HormuzVance

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