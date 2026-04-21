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WORLD

Who are the candidates running for UN secretary-general?

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

The 10th United Nations secretary-general will be elected this year for a five-year term starting on January 1, 2027.

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Here are the candidates so far running to take over from outgoing U.N. chief Antonio Guterres. 

RAFAEL GROSSI

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

Rafael Grossi, a 65-year-old career diplomat from Argentina, has been an omnipresent, hyperactive director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog for the past six years.

While the International Atomic Energy Agency has long policed Iran's nuclear programme, Grossi led negotiations aimed at salvaging parts of a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers after President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of it in 2018. Grossi's critics argue he has gone too far in trying to cut deals with Iran.

A father of eight and polyglot who speaks English, Spanish, French and Italian, Grossi has raised both his and the IAEA's profile with his shuttle diplomacy in international crises.

His clearest success was getting a small IAEA team stationed at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after repeated trips across the front line in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He has sought to project the image of a man of action in the race, in which many diplomats see him as front-runner after his years spent trying to keep onside the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - whose backing is crucial for the top job.

"These experiences have confirmed a conviction I hold deeply: even in times of division, multilateral institutions can deliver real, positive impact," Grossi's vision statement for the post states.

REBECA GRYNSPAN

Rebeca Grynspan, former Vice President of Costa Rica, speaks during a news conference where the government announced her nomination for United Nations secretary-general, in San Jose, Costa Rica, October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez/File Photo
Rebeca Grynspan, former Vice President of Costa Rica, speaks during a news conference where the government announced her nomination for United Nations secretary-general, in San Jose, Costa Rica, October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez/File Photo

Rebecca Grynspan, 70, depicts herself as a reform-minded multilateralist who has battled gender barriers and has had a lifelong belief in the U.N. and its commitment to peace, development and human rights.

A former vice president of Costa Rica who heads the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, Grynspan said she stepped back from duties until September to avoid conflicts of interest during the campaign. Grossi has continued in his role at the IAEA while campaigning.

Born to parents who fled Europe after World War Two, she links her worldview directly to the origins of the U.N. and its role in international cooperation and preventing conflict.

If elected, Grynspan would become the first woman as secretary-general. She said while she had to make trade-offs between family life and public service at UNCTAD, being the first woman in charge shaped her leadership.

"I am not waiting for special treatment. I want equal treatment," she told Reuters.

An economist, Grynspan describes herself as a "mature leader" who would lead a more agile U.N. through collaboration with other players while defending its core values.

MICHELLE BACHELET

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends her final news conference before the end of her mandate at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends her final news conference before the end of her mandate at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

Michelle Bachelet, 74, is a two-time president of Chile and a former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, who also served from 2010-13 as executive director of U.N. Women, an agency promoting women's rights.

In March, Chile withdrew its backing for Bachelet after a right-wing shift in the country's leadership, but she said she would press ahead with support from Brazil and Mexico.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast's government said her campaign lacked broad political consensus at home and faced poor odds internationally.

Bachelet has faced criticism from U.S. conservatives for her pro-choice stance on abortion and in April Washington's U.N. envoy, Mike Waltz, appeared to torpedo her bid by saying he shared a U.S. senator's concerns about her suitability.

MACKY SALL

Senegal's President Macky Sall attends the opening of German pharmaceuticals company BioNtech mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant to serve the African market in Kigali, Rwanda December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo
Senegal's President Macky Sall attends the opening of German pharmaceuticals company BioNtech mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant to serve the African market in Kigali, Rwanda December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo

Macky Sall, who was Senegal's president for 12 years until 2024, emphasises his experience as head of state as a key asset for the role of secretary-general.

The 64-year-old geologist - the son of a peanut seller from a poor part of the West African country - completed major infrastructure projects during his tenure and has championed African development.

Sall has stressed the need to support developing countries burdened by debt. He is calling for an overhaul of the Security Council, in a nod to demands from developing nations for permanent seats on the most powerful U.N. body.

"More than ever, a reinvented multilateralism remains the best way to respond to the challenges of a world in full transformation," he said on X.

Sall, who is softly spoken and more comfortable in French than English, was nominated by Burundi. His candidacy has mixed backing in Africa, with his homeland and Nigeria withholding support, according to diplomatic notes reviewed by Reuters. 

If chosen, he would be the third African secretary-general after Egypt's Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Ghana's Kofi Annan.

Reuters

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