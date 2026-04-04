logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UN Hormuz vote now expected next week; China opposes authorization of force

WORLD
04-04-2026 10:27 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The U.N. Security Council is nowexpected to vote next week on a Bahraini resolution to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, diplomats said on Friday, but veto-wielding China has made clear its opposition to authorizing any use of force.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A meeting ofthe Council's 15 members was initially set for Friday, then rescheduled for Saturday. Several diplomats said it had now been postponed until next week, with no new date yet announced.

Bahrain's U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the delay. The resolution has faced resistance from China, Russia and others and has been toned down from its original form.

Oil prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel struck Iran at the end of February, unleashing a conflict that has run for more than a month and largely closed the shipping artery.

Bahrain, the current chair of the Security Council, finalized a draft on Thursday that would authorize "all defensive means necessary" to protect commercial shipping.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani had told the council on Thursday that a vote would be held on Friday, "God willing," and added that Bahrain looked forward to a "unified position from this esteemed council."

Bahrain, backed in its efforts to secure a resolution by other Gulf Arab states and Washington, had previously dropped an explicit reference to binding enforcement in a bid to overcome objections from other nations, particularly Russia and China.

A fourth draft of the resolution was put under a so-called silence procedure for approval until Thursday at noon (1600 GMT). Diplomats said the silence had been broken, by China, France and Russia, but a text was subsequently finalised, or "put in blue" in U.N. parlance, meaning a vote can take place.

The finalized draft authorizes the measures "for a period of at least six months ... and until such time as the council decides otherwise."

However, in remarks to the Security Council on Thursday morning, China's U.N. envoy Fu Cong opposed authorizing force.

He said such a move would be "legitimizing the unlawful and indiscriminate use of force, which would inevitably lead to further escalation of the situation and lead to serious consequences."

A Security Council resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent members, Britain, China, France, Russia and the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to continue attacks on Iranand said on Friday that the U.S. can open the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time, even as pressure mounts for his administration to find a quick resolution to the war.

Britain hosted a meeting on Thursday with more than 40 countries on efforts to reopen and ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and also expressed support for Bahrain's move to secure a resolution on the issue.

Reuters

UNHormuzvotenext weekChinaauthorizationforce

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Afghan men walk next to debris lying at the site of a drug rehabilitation center destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib/ File Photo
China says peace talks advance between Afghanistan, Pakistan
CHINA
03-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. Picture taken February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Streaming channel for pets launched in China
CHINA
03-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Smoke rises following a reported strike, as burning debris litters the surrounding area, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Baharestan, Isfahan province, Iran in this screengrab taken from a social media video released on April 1, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS/File Photo
US vows to target more Iranian infrastructure as nations seek to open Hormuz
WORLD
03-04-2026 14:59 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
UN Security Council delays vote on authorizing force to protect Hormuz
WORLD
03-04-2026 11:24 HKT
The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is pictured in Hamburg, Germany. (Reuters)
Nexperia's China unit nears fully local production of chips: company sources
FINANCE
02-04-2026 21:21 HKT
Cows are seen at farm houses at an independent dairy farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jake Spring/File Photo
China reports 219 cases of foot-and-mouth cattle disease in northwestern region
CHINA
02-04-2026 17:12 HKT
China calls for independent refiners to maintain fuel output amid war disruption, sources say
FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:20 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Alleged scam center kingpin Li Xiong detained by Chinese security forces upon arrival in Beijing after being repatriated from Cambodia on April 1, 2026. Image via the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.
Cambodia says it extradited accused money laundering leader to China
CHINA
02-04-2026 11:29 HKT
An electronic board shows Shanghai stock indices as people ride an escalator on a pedestrian bridge in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China was ready for an oil shock and now investors are reaping the rewards
CHINA
01-04-2026 17:42 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.