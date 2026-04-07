UN Sec. Council to vote Tuesday on diluted Hormuz strait resolution

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UN Hormuz vote now expected next week; China opposes authorization of force
04-04-2026 10:27 HKT
UN Security Council delays vote on authorizing force to protect Hormuz
03-04-2026 11:24 HKT
China expresses 'gratitude' after three ships transit Hormuz strait
31-03-2026 15:01 HKT
UN demands 'justice' after Iran school strike
27-03-2026 18:32 HKT
UN rights council set to hold urgent debate Friday on Iran school strike
25-03-2026 21:12 HKT
UN resolution seeks to call African slave trade 'gravest crime'
25-03-2026 12:51 HKT
UN expert claims Israel using 'systematic' torture
21-03-2026 10:59 HKT
UN warns progress on countering child mortality slowing
18-03-2026 09:57 HKT
UN report says Israeli airstrike on Iran prison is a war crime
17-03-2026 20:59 HKT
'Unprecedented' 36,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in one year: UN
17-03-2026 18:09 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT