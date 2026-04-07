logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UN Sec. Council to vote Tuesday on diluted Hormuz strait resolution

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli left-wing activists hold placards during a protest outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on April 6, 2026, against the ongoing war with Iran.
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli left-wing activists hold placards during a protest outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on April 6, 2026, against the ongoing war with Iran.

The UN Security Council is set to vote Tuesday on a watered-down resolution addressing Iran's threats to the Strait of Hormuz, diplomatic sources told AFP, after more robust earlier drafts faced potential vetoes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran has imposed an effective blockade on the critical waterway since the United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, sending ripple effects throughout the global economy.

Bahrain, backed by other oil-exporting Gulf countries, had launched negotiations two weeks ago on a draft resolution that would have given a clear UN mandate to any state wishing to use force to unblock the strait.

However, objections from several veto-holding permanent members have seen the text gradually watered down, and the vote -- originally scheduled for late last week -- has been delayed multiple times.

The latest draft, seen by AFP on Monday, still demands Iran end its attacks on commercial vessels and to halt "any attempt to impede transit passage or freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Instead of expressly authorizing force, it "strongly encourages States...to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels."

It also encourages coordination "to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

The draft expresses the Council's "readiness to consider further measures" against anyone undermining freedom of navigation in the Strait.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 am (1500 GMT), nine hours before President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to agree to a deal or face attacks against its power plants and bridges. 

AFP

UNSec. CouncilTuesdayHormuz straitresolution

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
UN Hormuz vote now expected next week; China opposes authorization of force
WORLD
04-04-2026 10:27 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
UN Security Council delays vote on authorizing force to protect Hormuz
WORLD
03-04-2026 11:24 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
China expresses 'gratitude' after three ships transit Hormuz strait
CHINA
31-03-2026 15:01 HKT
A memorial made up of shoes and backpacks symbolizing those killed in the bombing of the Minab elementary school and other civilians killed in Iran sits outside the United States Capitol on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Democratic lawmakers spoke at a press conference in front of the memorial to cal for an end of the conflict in Iran. Matt McClain/Getty Images/AFP
UN demands 'justice' after Iran school strike
WORLD
27-03-2026 18:32 HKT
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
UN rights council set to hold urgent debate Friday on Iran school strike
WORLD
25-03-2026 21:12 HKT
Illustrations from a document published in 1794 titled 'Remarks on the Methods of Procuring slaves with a short account of their Treatment in the West-Indies' that is held as part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
UN resolution seeks to call African slave trade 'gravest crime'
WORLD
25-03-2026 12:51 HKT
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
UN expert claims Israel using 'systematic' torture
WORLD
21-03-2026 10:59 HKT
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
UN warns progress on countering child mortality slowing
WORLD
18-03-2026 09:57 HKT
Sara Hossain, Chair of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
UN report says Israeli airstrike on Iran prison is a war crime
WORLD
17-03-2026 20:59 HKT
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP A young Palestinian boy looks on during a funeral for four members of a family, killed by Israeli soldiers in their vehicle, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank’s northern town of Tammun on March 15, 2026.
'Unprecedented' 36,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in one year: UN
WORLD
17-03-2026 18:09 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
11 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.