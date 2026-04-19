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WORLD

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles towards sea off its east coast

WORLD
1 hour ago
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes as strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles are test-fired from the destroyer Choe Hyon, North Korea, April 12, 2026. (Reuters/File)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes as strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles are test-fired from the destroyer Choe Hyon, North Korea, April 12, 2026. (Reuters/File)

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said on Sunday, marking the latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military capabilities.

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The incident marks the North's seventh ballistic missile launch this year and its fourth in April.

"As the U.S. is focused on Iran, the North sees this as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, said.

South Korea's presidential office said it had held an emergency security meeting, media reports said.

Such tests violate U.N. Security Council resolutions against the North's missile programme. Pyongyang rejects the U.N. ban and says it infringes its sovereign ​right to self-defense.

The missiles were fired near the city of Sinpo on North Korea's east coast at around 6:10 a.m., South Korea's military said in a statement.

Japan's government posted on social media that the ballistic missiles are believed to have fallen near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, and no incursion into Japan’s exclusive economic zone has been confirmed.

The launches come as China and the United States prepare for a summit in mid-May where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss North Korea.

North Korea has made "very ​serious" advances in its abilities to turn out nuclear weapons, with the probable addition of a new uranium enrichment facility, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

In late March, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang's status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security.

(Reuters)

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