'Cruelly hot': Japan devises new term for heatwave days

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Chinese Embassy in Japan reveal details of terror threats, attacks
16-04-2026 18:11 HKT
Japan plans $10 billion framework to help Asia secure oil
15-04-2026 16:01 HKT
North Korea calls Japan diplomatic paper a 'grave provocation'
15-04-2026 13:46 HKT
Deep Purple thrills Japan's superfan prime minister with a quick visit
10-04-2026 19:48 HKT
Japan downgrades 'intimidating' China as ties sour
10-04-2026 17:03 HKT
Japan rules out major domestic risks from private credit for now
10-04-2026 10:10 HKT
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT