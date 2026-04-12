logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Haiti fort stampede kills at least 30: authorities

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Citadelle Laferriere in Milot, Haiti. (Reuters)
Citadelle Laferriere in Milot, Haiti. (Reuters)

A stampede at an historical fortress in Haiti has killed at least 30 people, a government minister told AFP on Sunday, with the crush reportedly involving several young visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The Minister of Culture and Communication has confirmed the deaths of 30 people at the Citadelle Henri on Saturday, April 11, 2026," culture minister Emmanuel Menard told AFP in a written message.

"The injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care, and a rescue team is searching for any missing persons," Menard said, without giving an exact figure of those injured.

Citadelle Henri, also known as Citadelle Laferriere, is a 19th-century fortress and popular tourist spot.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site was closed to visitors "until further notice," Menard said.

Haiti's prime minister's office expressed "deep sadness" in a government statement posted on Facebook, adding that the crush occurred during "a tourist activity bringing together many young people."

Jean Henry Petit, head of the civil protection office in Northern Haiti, told local newspaper Le Nouvelliste that the toll could rise due to the large number of people reported missing.

Several dozen people were also injured and taken to hospital, the outlet reported.

Initial reports said visitors, mostly young people, were crammed against a single entrance and a scuffle broke out between those trying to leave and enter the site.

Other local media reports said the gathering took place after being advertised on TikTok.

AFP was not able to immediately confirm the reports.

The government urged citizens to "be calm and cautious" while it investigates.

"All competent authorities are fully mobilized and placed on maximum alert to provide, without delay, the necessary assistance, care and support," it added in its statement.

(AFP)

stampedeHaiti

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A worker gestures as he cleans a street on September 25, 2025 in the Delmas 30 neighborhood, which was attacked by gangs in late 2024 and early 2025, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Violence-ravaged Haiti is a nation "at war," its leader Laurent Saint-Cyr warned at the United Nations on Thursday, as he appealed for help from the international community to defeat gangs that have overrun the Caribbean country. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)
UN Security Council OKs new military force to fight Haiti 'terrorist' gangs
WORLD
01-10-2025 11:43 HKT
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally last evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025. (AFP)
At least 36 dead in India stampede: chief minister
WORLD
28-09-2025 13:17 HKT
People walk past scattered shoes left behind following a stampede outside a cricket stadium in Bengaluru, India, June 4, 2025. (Reuters)
Deadly stampede at India cricket celebrations
WORLD
04-06-2025 22:14 HKT
People fish at a pier near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2026. (AFP)
Indonesian president to meet Putin in Russia for oil talks
WORLD
6 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters during his campaign closing rally at Buda Castle in Budapest on April 11, 2026, on the eve of the general election in Hungary. (AFP)
Hungarians vote in closely watched election, with Orban's rule on line
WORLD
6 hours ago
U.S. Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two, after peace talks with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Reuters)
US leaves Iran peace talks without a deal
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo by - / NASA / AFP This video grab made from a NASA livestream shows Artemis II crewmembers (in orange suits) being extracted from their spacecraft after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California, on April 10, 2026.
After Artemis II, NASA looks to SpaceX, Blue Origin for Moon landings
WORLD
22 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media at the airport in Doha, Qatar on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)
UK to shelve Chagos handover after Trump criticism
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP. A deserted road leading to the Red Zone area is pictured after authorities restricted movement ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026.
Vance in Islamabad for Iran talks overshadowed by mutual mistrust
WORLD
11-04-2026 18:31 HKT
Members of the Jackson family, including Bigi Jackson, Prince Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, and Marlon Jackson, attend the international premiere of "Michael," the biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson, in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2026. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
Jackson family joins fans in Berlin for premiere of Michael Jackson biopic
WORLD
11-04-2026 18:10 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
(File photo)
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.