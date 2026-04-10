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WORLD

UK's Healey says U.S. 'absolutely locked' into NATO

WORLD
32 mins ago
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Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey delivers a statement on recent UK operational activity, he said the UK and allies monitored a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines in the North Atlantic for a month before they retreated, at 9 Downing Street in Westminster, central London, Britain, April 9, 2026. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey delivers a statement on recent UK operational activity, he said the UK and allies monitored a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines in the North Atlantic for a month before they retreated, at 9 Downing Street in Westminster, central London, Britain, April 9, 2026. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

British defence minister John Healey said on Friday that the United States is "absolutely locked" into NATO.

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A Reuters report on Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump had discussed the option of removing some U.S. troops from Europe.

"America is absolutely locked into, with benefits as well as massive contributions, to NATO. We have to do more. We are, and we will, on the European side," Healey said at the London Defence Conference. 

Reuters

UKHealeyUS'absolutely locked'NATO

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