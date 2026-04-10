UK's Healey says U.S. 'absolutely locked' into NATO

British defence minister John Healey said on Friday that the United States is "absolutely locked" into NATO.

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A Reuters report on Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump had discussed the option of removing some U.S. troops from Europe.

"America is absolutely locked into, with benefits as well as massive contributions, to NATO. We have to do more. We are, and we will, on the European side," Healey said at the London Defence Conference.

Reuters