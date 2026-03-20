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Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Fans of K-pop group BTS pose for photographs with an advertisement promoting "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fans of K-pop group BTS pose for photographs with an advertisement promoting "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
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