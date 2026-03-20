Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS

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Netflix plans 'KPop Demon Hunters' global concert tour, source says
19-03-2026 10:37 HKT
Suspected bullet from South Korea army range hits child
18-03-2026 18:53 HKT
Samsung's unionised workers in South Korea approve strike plan
18-03-2026 18:46 HKT
BTS light stick prices surge ahead of comeback concert
18-03-2026 16:27 HKT
BTS say they're 'just country kids' ahead of comeback mega-gig
17-03-2026 15:46 HKT
Seoul capsule hotel fire injures 10, including Chinese visitor
15-03-2026 18:38 HKT