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WORLD

Trump says countries that supply weapons to Iran to face 50pc US tariffs

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun as he speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun as he speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against supplying weapons to Iran, threatening immediate 50 percent US tariffs on any country that does so.

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"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He also said in a separate post that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," several hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire with Tehran which had agreed to temporarily reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

(AFP)

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