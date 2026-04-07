China hopes parties to Iran war can 'seize opportunity for peace', resume talks

China hopes relevant parties will seize the opportunity for peace and bridge differences through dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday when asked about a U.S. ceasefire proposal brokered by Pakistan that was rejected by Iran.

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China welcomes all efforts that are conducive to peace and supports Pakistan's active mediation efforts, said Mao Ning, the ministry spokesperson, during a regular press conference.

Reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible and resuming dialogue is the common wish of the international community, Mao said. China is willing to play a constructive role, she added.

Reuters