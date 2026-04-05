logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says Iran could be 'taken out' on Tuesday, Hegseth says major strikes to come

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that Iran could be taken out in one night, "and that night might be tomorrow night," warning Tehran it had to make a deal by Tuesday night or face wider bombing raids.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump had earlier vowed to enforce a Tuesday night deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal or face broad attacks on power plants and other critical infrastructure. Trump is demanding Iran forswear nuclear weapons and reopen the Strait of Hormuz oil transit waterway.

"The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," Trump told a White House press conference.

"I hope I don't have to do it," Trump said.

Critics have said Trump would be committing war crimes if the U.S. attacked civilian power plants, a point that Trump dismissed on Monday.

"I'm not worried about it. You know what's a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon," Trump said earlier on Monday during an Easter egg event for children on the White House South Lawn.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth told the briefing that the largest volume of strikes since day one of the operation against Iran would take place on Monday and warned Tuesday would have even more.

RESCUE OPERATION

Trump, joined by Hegseth and other top national security advisers, described in detail the weekend U.S. operation to recover a downed American airman who hid in mountainous Iranian terrain and eluded capture by Iranian forces.

He said the airman, identified only by "Dude 44 Bravo," kept climbing higher in order to improve the chances for recovery. He said the airman was seen moving via an unidentified U.S. camera link. "It was like finding a needle in a haystack," Trump said.

Hundreds of American forces were involved in the search and recovery mission and to prevent the Iranians from finding him first, he said.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who joined Trump at the event, said the agency had engaged in a "deception campaign" to convince the Iranians the airman was somewhere else.

Ratcliffe said that on Saturday morning the CIA got confirmation that "one of America's best and bravest was alive and concealed in a mountain crevice, still invisible to the enemy, but not to the CIA."

The pilot, shot down on Friday, was recovered on Sunday morning.

"In a breathtaking show of skill and precision, lethality and force, America's military descended on the area, the real area, engaged the enemy, rescued the stranded officer, destroyed all threats and exited Iranian territory while taking no casualties of any kind," Trump said.

Hegseth said the lost airman used an emergency transponder to show where he was and his first message was: "God is good."

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the recovered airman had been the "back seater" on the downed aircraft.

"In this case, the back seater's absolute commitment to surviving made much of our efforts possible," Caine said.

'WILLING TO SUFFER'

Trump said, without providing evidence, that the United States has "numerous intercepts" from Iranian civilians urging the U.S. not to let up in trying to dislodge the Iranian government from power.

"They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom," Trump said.

Speaking to reporters earlier at a White House Easter event, Trump said a proposal offered by Iran was inadequate.

"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It's not good enough," Trump told reporters during the Easter event at the White House.

Trump said the five-week conflict could end quickly if Iran does "what they have to do."

"They have to do certain things. They know that, they've been negotiating I think in good faith," he said.

Reuters

Iran WarTrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on April 6, 2026. (AFP)
Defiant Iran ramps up attacks after Trump warning
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump aides argue Iranian infrastructure is fair game, WSJ reports
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran parliament speaker warns Trump 'whole region going to burn'
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump, on Easter, threatens 'hell' on Iran's infrastructure if Strait remains blocked
WORLD
23 hours ago
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location(Reuters)
High-stakes US special forces mission rescues airman from Iran after F-15 crash
WORLD
05-04-2026 15:26 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
WORLD
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, April 2, 2026. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Downed planes spell new peril for Trump as Tehran hunts missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:25 HKT
Gathered onlookers observe the B1 bridge damaged by a strike, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian engineers mourn their tallest bridge, bombed by Trump
WORLD
04-04-2026 15:12 HKT
The U.S. Department of Education building, weeks into the continuing U.S. government shutdown, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper//File Photo
Trump administration can't make colleges provide race-related data, judge rules
WORLD
04-04-2026 14:03 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight back to Washington March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
White House says Trump orders back pay from shutdown to all homeland security employees
WORLD
04-04-2026 13:58 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-04-2026 03:27 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.