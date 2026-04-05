Former UN nuclear watchdog head urges stop to Trump's bombing campaign

A former director of the United Nations nuclear watchdog urged Gulf nations on Saturday to prevent Donald Trump from turning the region into "a ball of fire" after the US president's latest threat to Tehran.

"To the Gulf governments: Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire," Mohamed El-Baradei, who led the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 1997 to 2009, wrote on X.

In a separate post also referencing Trump's ultimatum to Iran that it will face "all hell" unless it strikes a deal, El-Baradei tagged UN and European Union accounts, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Nothing can be done to stop this madness?!" he wrote, also tagging the Chinese and Russian foreign ministries.

Trump said Saturday that Iran must make a deal or reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28 sparked a larger regional war.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to a previous ultimatum issued on March 26.

"Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."

El-Baradei, an 83-year-old former Egyptian vice president, led the IAEA during the start of public controversy surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

He and his organization were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 for their efforts to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

(AFP)