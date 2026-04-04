logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Artemis mission shares office space -- and physics -- with Apollo

WORLD
04-04-2026 19:50 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by NASA / NASA / AFP This screengrab from a NASA live broadcast video footage shows NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman (C), NASA astronaut and Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch (R) and NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover working inside the Orion spacecraft as they pass the halfway point between Earth and the Moon on the way to their planned lunar flyby in the Orion spacecraft, on April 3, 2026.
Photo by NASA / NASA / AFP This screengrab from a NASA live broadcast video footage shows NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman (C), NASA astronaut and Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch (R) and NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover working inside the Orion spacecraft as they pass the halfway point between Earth and the Moon on the way to their planned lunar flyby in the Orion spacecraft, on April 3, 2026.

As four astronauts whiz toward a flyby of the Moon, looking out for them are mission control experts using cutting-edge technology and lessons learned from the Apollo program 50 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At the Johnson Space Center in Houston, a team of engineers and technicians watched over 100-odd computer screens Friday as the Artemis astronauts in the Orion capsule headed for their rendezvous with Earth's natural satellite on day three of their high-stakes mission.

The nerve center of the operation is the White Flight Control Room, where flight directors Judd Frieling and Rick Henfling oversee everything as the space travelers prepare to slingshot around the Moon on Monday using its gravitational pull, before heading home.

Nearby is the computer screen of the CAPCOM, or capsule communicator, the person responsible for all direct communication with the astronauts.

This time, the CAPCOM is Stan Love, a seasoned former astronaut who sends instructions, flight updates and decisions from the flight directors to the four astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, all from the United States, and the Canadian Jeremy Hansen.

"The team in mission control is very well trained, and experts in their systems that they're watching over on the spacecraft," NASA spokesperson Kylie Clem said, with the busy control room visible behind her.

"They work for a period of years to earn and graduate essentially into this role and working in the front room," Clem added.

- History -

Of course, Houston is no stranger to space history.

On July 20, 1969, mission control received a message that reassured millions of Americans: "Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed."

It was of course the voice of Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the Moon, with the Apollo 11 mission.

He would later utter what has become one of history's most famous quotes: 'That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

It was here, too, that NASA heard the anxious and oft-misquoted words "Ah, Houston, we've had a problem," spoken by astronaut Jim Lovell on April 13, 1970, during the Apollo 13 mission.

An oxygen tank had exploded in their spacecraft, forcing them to abort their lunar landing plans.

"All of our mission control rooms are all in this building," said Clem.

"There are different wings that have been modified over the years, but it's in the same building essentially as the historic Apollo mission control room, the International Space Station flight control room, and this room that we're in now."

-'Physics doesn't change'-

The Artemis 2 mission is the first crewed one to the Moon -- the astronauts will not land, only fly by it -- since the last Apollo flight in 1972.

Since then, of course, the technology has changed dramatically.

NASA Orion Program Manager Howard Hu said that among other things this involves much greater computing capability, which lets the crew interact more with the spacecraft's systems.

He said another is sensor capability -- "the ability for us to know exactly where we are in space."

Hu also said the precision with which NASA can now do rendezvous and docking, for instance, "is a huge step in technology."

And while the Apollo capsules had room for three astronauts, the Orion craft carries four, as equipment was made to be more compact without a loss of functionality.

The Apollo vessels were cone-shaped to maximize stability as the craft sped back to Earth through the atmosphere. Orion kept this feature.

"But physics doesn't change. The teardrop shape is very efficient from the aerodynamics perspective," said Hu.

"The Apollo giants were just very good technical engineering experts," he said.

"So we learned a lot from them in terms of the things they learned and we leveraged off of that."

AFP

Artemismissionoffice spacephysicsApollo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Artemis capsule boost puts astronauts moon-bound for record-breaking journey
WORLD
03-04-2026 11:38 HKT
Ed Dwight and Leland D. Melvin attend the premiere of "Project Hail Mary" at Lincoln Center in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
'I'm really proud': first Black astronaut candidate reflects on historic Moon mission
WORLD
01-04-2026 15:01 HKT
Artemis II crew members pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Christina Koch arrive at the Kennedy Space Center in a T-38 jet on March 27, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The astronauts arrived to begin preparations for an April 1, 2026 launch for a 10-day mission, which will take them around the Moon and back to Earth. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
It's happening: historic Moon mission set for launch
WORLD
01-04-2026 13:11 HKT
NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover greet each other next to NASA astronaut Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, at Kennedy Space Centre, ahead of the Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA's Artemis astronauts enter final preparations for Moon mission
WORLD
28-03-2026 11:28 HKT
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media gather to view the NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at sunrise at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.
Artemis 2 Moon mission: a primer
WORLD
25-03-2026 10:06 HKT
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart's CFO De Giorgi departs to lead Apollo's EMEA business
FINANCE
10-02-2026 14:34 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embraces a soldier during a welcoming ceremony for members of the 528th Engineer Regiment after they returned from an overseas mission, at the April 25 Cultural and Tourism Center in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 12, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 13, 2025. REUTERS/KCNA KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says
WORLD
13-12-2025 10:27 HKT
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP This picture taken on November 26, 2025 shows Guo Pu (L) dancing with her coach Li Shilong (R) and teammate Deng Siqi (C) for a Douyin (TikTok) video at a park in Pingyi county, in eastern China's Shandong province.
Breakout star: teenage B-girl on mission to show China is cool
CHINA
11-12-2025 11:24 HKT
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying two astronauts aboard Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT), is launched on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
NASA reduces flights on Boeing's Starliner after botched astronaut mission
WORLD
25-11-2025 13:54 HKT
Photos of (LtoR) British physicist John Clarke at the University of California, USA, French physicist Michel H Devoret (University of California and Yale) and US physicist John M Martinis (University of California) are seen on a screen during a press conference on the awarding of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. (AFP)
Trio wins physics Nobel for quantum mechanical tunneling
WORLD
07-10-2025 19:09 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.