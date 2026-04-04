logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US economic outlook clouds as stalling service sector clashes with strong jobs data

WORLD
04-04-2026 15:39 HKT
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The United States economy is showing signs of a growing divide as a robust recovery in the labor market is offset by the first contraction in the service sector in three years, fueling concerns that Middle East tensions and rising energy costs could push the country toward a recession.

Labor market surges amid sector concentration

Fresh economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the U.S. job market experienced a significant bounce back in March, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 178,000 positions. 

This figure substantially outperformed market expectations and marked the strongest monthly gain since late 2024. Despite this surge, the underlying details suggest the growth is narrowly focused, as the unemployment rate dipped to 4.3percent while annual wage growth slowed to a three-year low of 3.5 percent.

Disparity between industries and hiring challenges

The primary drivers of this employment jump were localized factors, such as the resolution of strikes in the healthcare industry and improved weather conditions.

The healthcare sector alone accounted for nearly half of the new roles, and while construction and hospitality also saw gains, other industries have been struggling. 

Data indicates that when excluding healthcare and social assistance, the rest of the economy actually shed approximately half a million jobs over the past year. 

Experts describe the current environment as one defined by both low hiring and low layoffs, making it particularly difficult for job seekers in the finance, business, and technology sectors to find new opportunities.

Service sector contraction and inflationary pressure

In stark contrast to the hiring data, the vital service sector has entered a period of contraction. 

The S&P Global Services Business Activity Index fell below the critical threshold that separates growth from decline, reaching its lowest point in months. 

Consumer services, finance, and technology sectors are all showing signs of fatigue as demand weakens.

Compounding this issue is the sharp rise in energy prices, which has driven up operational costs for businesses.

Many companies are passing these expenses on to consumers, leading to sales prices reaching an eight-month high and suggesting that consumer inflation could soon approach the 4% mark.

Central bank dilemma and shifting norms

These conflicting signals have placed the Federal Reserve in a difficult position, facing a potential scenario of stagnant growth coupled with rising prices. 

While the overall private sector activity has nearly stalled and business confidence has hit its lowest level since last autumn, some central bank officials suggest that traditional benchmarks for a healthy labor market may be changing. 

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly recently noted that due to shifting immigration policies and slowing labor force growth, even months with zero or negative job gains might no longer be viewed as a sign of economic weakness.

Rising recession risks and future outlook

Despite the headline-grabbing employment numbers, many economists remain cautious about the future.

Analysts from EY-Parthenon warned that the labor market remains fragile and may effectively freeze throughout 2026, characterized by selective hiring and limited wage increases. 

With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East posing a continuous threat to energy stability, some institutions have now raised the estimated probability of a U.S. economic recession to 40 percent, suggesting that downside risks are currently dominating the financial landscape.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cambodia unveils world's first statue of landmine-detecting rat Magawa
WORLD
5 hours ago
Japanese hot spring closes as war drives up oil prices, halting heavy fuel supply
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Lebanon president calls for Israel talks to prevent Gaza-style destruction
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump aides argue Iranian infrastructure is fair game, WSJ reports
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran parliament speaker warns Trump 'whole region going to burn'
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump, on Easter, threatens 'hell' on Iran's infrastructure if Strait remains blocked
WORLD
7 hours ago
US President Donald Trump pauses after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US airman rescued in Iran was 'seriously wounded'
WORLD
15 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV gives a thumbs-up from the popemobile as he leaves after delivering his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) message, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Reuters)
On Easter, Pope Leo urges world leaders to end wars, renounce conquest
WORLD
16 hours ago
Iran strikes hit energy infrastructure across Gulf states
WORLD
18 hours ago
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location(Reuters)
High-stakes US special forces mission rescues airman from Iran after F-15 crash
WORLD
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.