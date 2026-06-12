Afghan govt boosts security in Herat after protest calls

Afghan authorities boosted security in the western city of Herat following calls for protest on Friday, after tightening restrictions on women sparked a rally that was violently dispersed.

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An AFP journalist saw a convoy of around 20 military vehicles and heavily armed security forces in the city, as well as extra checkpoints manned by police and the intelligence service.

"On every street there is a suspicious private car with (people wearing) casual clothing, sitting in their cars and observing people," said a 27-year-old resident, whom AFP is not naming for safety reasons.

"There were a lot of armed forces roaming around. It was horrible," he added, after walking around the city.

The deployment follows a crackdown launched by the morality police on Saturday, during which dozens of women were arrested for not wearing the body-cloaking chador or burqa.

At least two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in a protest held by residents days later, a group of UN experts said. Police have denied that any weapons were used during the demonstration.

Taliban authorities rule according to a strict interpretation of Islamic law, and have gradually tightened restrictions on women since returning to power in August 2021.

Across Afghanistan, women must be almost entirely covered when they leave home, with many wearing a flowing abaya robe, a Muslim headscarf and a face covering.

- 'Restraint by all' -

Those detained in Herat included a hospital worker employed by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who the organisation said was held for two days.

Before her release, the medic, her husband and relatives had to sign a written commitment to wear clothing mandated by the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV) authorities.

MSF said it was "outraged" by its employee's detention.

Calls for residents to demonstrate against the crackdown after Friday prayers have been circulating on social media this week.

In a post on X, Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, urged "caution & restraint by all" if the protest goes ahead.

Dozens of men rallied in Herat on Tuesday and were dispersed by live fire, two witnesses told AFP.

Police denied using weapons and accused those demonstrators of seeking "to disturb public order".

Herat's PVPV wing published a list of rules for women on Wednesday, which included a ban on wearing make-up or having any hair visible, and an order to wear socks and face masks.

Failure to comply may result in "detention and imprisonment", the notice said.

Across the country, women are banned from a host of public places, including parks and gyms, while girls' education stops at age 12.

AFP