logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Afghan govt boosts security in Herat after protest calls

WORLD
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by MOHSEN KARIMI / AFP / An Afghan burqa-clad woman walks past a Taliban security personnel standing guard outside a mosque in Shahrak-e-Almahdi, Jebrail district of Herat Province on June 11, 2026.
Photo by MOHSEN KARIMI / AFP / An Afghan burqa-clad woman walks past a Taliban security personnel standing guard outside a mosque in Shahrak-e-Almahdi, Jebrail district of Herat Province on June 11, 2026.

Afghan authorities boosted security in the western city of Herat following calls for protest on Friday, after tightening restrictions on women sparked a rally that was violently dispersed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

An AFP journalist saw a convoy of around 20 military vehicles and heavily armed security forces in the city, as well as extra checkpoints manned by police and the intelligence service.

"On every street there is a suspicious private car with (people wearing) casual clothing, sitting in their cars and observing people," said a 27-year-old resident, whom AFP is not naming for safety reasons.

"There were a lot of armed forces roaming around. It was horrible," he added, after walking around the city.

The deployment follows a crackdown launched by the morality police on Saturday, during which dozens of women were arrested for not wearing the body-cloaking chador or burqa.

At least two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in a protest held by residents days later, a group of UN experts said. Police have denied that any weapons were used during the demonstration.

Taliban authorities rule according to a strict interpretation of Islamic law, and have gradually tightened restrictions on women since returning to power in August 2021.

Across Afghanistan, women must be almost entirely covered when they leave home, with many wearing a flowing abaya robe, a Muslim headscarf and a face covering.

 

- 'Restraint by all' -

 

Those detained in Herat included a hospital worker employed by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who the organisation said was held for two days.

Before her release, the medic, her husband and relatives had to sign a written commitment to wear clothing mandated by the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV) authorities.

MSF said it was "outraged" by its employee's detention.

Calls for residents to demonstrate against the crackdown after Friday prayers have been circulating on social media this week.

In a post on X, Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, urged "caution & restraint by all" if the protest goes ahead.

Dozens of men rallied in Herat on Tuesday and were dispersed by live fire, two witnesses told AFP.

Police denied using weapons and accused those demonstrators of seeking "to disturb public order".

Herat's PVPV wing published a list of rules for women on Wednesday, which included a ban on wearing make-up or having any hair visible, and an order to wear socks and face masks.

Failure to comply may result in "detention and imprisonment", the notice said.

Across the country, women are banned from a host of public places, including parks and gyms, while girls' education stops at age 12.

AFP

Afghan govtsecurityHeratprotest calls

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Red flags flutter on the top of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2018. Picture taken September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China prioritises energy security, tech edge as Iran war fallout spreads
CHINA
28-04-2026 13:12 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Philippines, US to build industrial hub to strengthen supply chain security
WORLD
17-04-2026 12:04 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea and Indonesia discuss energy security, sign agreements on minerals and tech
WORLD
01-04-2026 20:34 HKT
Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP Federal law enforcement agents stand inside Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 23, 2026.
Trump says ordering airport security workers be paid
WORLD
27-03-2026 12:12 HKT
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's rally, during the party's traditional Ash Wednesday meeting, in Trier, Germany, February 18, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security
CHINA
25-02-2026 12:29 HKT
In this image from video made by an individual not employed by The Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, people block an intersection during a protest in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2026. (UGC via AP, File)
Iranian security use dragnet spanning the entire country to arrest protesters
WORLD
14-02-2026 15:55 HKT
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives at the Foreign Policy Committee meeting at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 20, 2026. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Denmark to discuss Arctic security, seeks respect for territorial integrity
WORLD
22-01-2026 17:30 HKT
The U.S. flag flies outside their consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
Trump says US needs Greenland for security, taps envoy to “lead the charge”
WORLD
23-12-2025 09:38 HKT
French police vans are parked near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, after French police arrested suspects in the Louvre heist case, in Paris, France October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Louvre heist highlights thorny issue for museums: How to secure art without becoming fortresses
WORLD
31-10-2025 17:07 HKT
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 30, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
World faces most fragile security moment since World War Two, RIA cites Russian spy chief
WORLD
21-10-2025 12:53 HKT
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
21 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
Taikoo Shing double tragedy: Experts urge enhanced crisis support after girl follows mother in fatal fall
NEWS
11-06-2026 19:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.