logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Surging 'Jewish terrorism' in West Bank condemned but unpunished

WORLD
02-04-2026 14:28 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP. Palestinian men sit next to their burned property following an Israeli settlers attack in the northen outskirts of Tayasir village near the occupied West Bank town of Tubas on March 31, 2026.
Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP. Palestinian men sit next to their burned property following an Israeli settlers attack in the northen outskirts of Tayasir village near the occupied West Bank town of Tubas on March 31, 2026.

Violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has reached unprecedented levels since the start of the war with Iran, with NGOs and opposition figures denouncing an environment of impunity.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While so-called "Jewish terrorism" has drawn widespread condemnation both in Israel and abroad, little has been done to curb it.

Assaults by violent settlers against Palestinians have been carried out for years, often to the indifference of mainstream Israeli society.

But the recent surge has prompted criticism from influential rabbis, settler leaders and even military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who described the attacks as "morally and ethically unacceptable".

According to Reem Cohen, a researcher at the Tel Aviv?based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), "there has been an increase in acts of Jewish terrorism since the start of the war with Iran", along with a rise in "the severity of the acts".

In an interview with AFP, Cohen, who authored a report on the issue in January, denounced the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators.

"The Israeli government and security forces... have not responded with determination," Cohen wrote in his report.

One of the first measures taken by Defence Minister Israel Katz upon assuming office in 2024 was to cancel administrative detention -- a form of virtually unlimited custody -- for Israeli suspects of violent crimes in the West Bank. It was maintained for Palestinians.

At least six Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of March in violence attributed to extremist settlers.

That figure for the whole of 2024 stood at five, according to UN data.

"Jewish terrorism against Palestinians in the West Bank has evolved from marginal, local incidents into a widespread phenomenon that occurs as part of a fight for control of the territory and an increasing effort to uproot Palestinian presence," Cohen wrote.

- 'Ideological support' -

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Excluding east Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis now live there in settlements considered illegal by the UN, among some three million Palestinians.

Settlement building in the territory has continued under every Israeli government since the occupation began.

But it has accelerated significantly under the current coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which contains far-right parties and is considered one of the most right-wing in Israeli history.

It has surged even more since the October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas that triggered the Gaza war.

After the outbreak of the second intifada, the Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s, groups of radicalised settlers living outside formal settlements, known as the "hilltop youth", pursued what they called a "price tag" policy, carrying out random revenge attacks on Palestinians after every anti?Israeli assault.

Since October 7, such violence has become a daily occurrence, "with the ideological support of certain members of the government", Cohen said, in a reference to far?right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

During the ongoing war with Iran, the head of the left-wing Democrats party, Yair Golan, accused the government of "supporting Jewish terrorism" and harming Israel's security by forcing the army to "put out fires (the government had) lit" in the West Bank.

Videos posted on social media, sometimes by the perpetrators themselves, show hundreds of young men -- often masked and armed with sticks or automatic weapons -- entering Palestinian villages to sow terror.

- 'Hilltop barbarians' -

Violent settlers have with increased frequency torched Palestinians' homes, uprooted their olive trees and killed their cattle.

In a recent investigation into these groups, which operate mainly in rural areas near the cities of Nablus in the northern West Bank and Hebron in the south, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth called them "hilltop barbarians".

Since October 7, settlers have established more than 175 farms and outposts in the West Bank with the tacit consent of Israeli authorities.

Though illegal under Israeli law, these outposts are meant to create facts on the ground and receive protection from the army, according to the NGO Peace Now.

The hardcore "hilltop youth" reject all authority and espouse a theocratic and anti?democratic vision of Jewish sovereignty over the West Bank -- with any means to achieve it deemed legitimate.

According to several Israeli media outlets, Netanyahu recently requested that the army take action against the extremists, whom he publicly condemned in November, saying they were not representative of the settler movement.

According to the INSS, "90 percent of settler violence cases in the West Bank are closed without indictments", and Israeli soldiers, instead of arresting the culprits, at times take part in the assaults.

AFP

Jewish terrorismWest Bankcondemnedunpunished

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP A young Palestinian boy looks on during a funeral for four members of a family, killed by Israeli soldiers in their vehicle, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank’s northern town of Tammun on March 15, 2026.
'Unprecedented' 36,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in one year: UN
WORLD
17-03-2026 18:09 HKT
Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP This picture taken from Umm Safa village, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, shows a Palestinian youth silhouetted against a window with an Israeli flag fluttering on a hilltop overlooking the village on February 16, 2026.
Israeli approval of West Bank land registration draws outrage
WORLD
17-02-2026 09:53 HKT
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP The entrance of US actor and director Rob Reiner's mansion is seen in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on December 15, 2025 after Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were found dead at their southern California mansion.
Trump condemned for saying critical filmmaker brought on own murder
WORLD
16-12-2025 12:59 HKT
Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP Ahmed Kaabneh, a Palestinian Bedouin man poses for a picture in his small village of Kaabneh, near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, on November 6, 2025.
'Land without laws': Israeli settlers force Bedouins from West Bank community
WORLD
05-12-2025 15:58 HKT
Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP A Palestinian man inspects parts of a burnt house after an Israeli settlers attack in the village of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on November 11, 2025.
Israeli police say settlers arrested after West Bank clashes
WORLD
12-11-2025 13:00 HKT
A Palestinian man pushes a wheelbarrow past a closed gate set up by Israeli authorities that blocks an entrance to the West Bank village of Sinjil, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israel has erected nearly 1,000 barriers in the West Bank during the war in Gaza, group says
WORLD
30-10-2025 19:05 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) looks on as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks following their meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on October 23, 2025. Rubio voiced confidence on October 23 in maintaining and expanding a Gaza truce deal as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA / POOL / AFP)
US pressures Israel on West Bank, Rubio voices confidence in Gaza truce
WORLD
24-10-2025 12:17 HKT
The Israeli national flag flutters as apartments are seen in the background in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16, 2020. Picture taken August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
WORLD
23-10-2025 10:39 HKT
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an AFP interview ahead of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) at UN headquarters in New York on September 19, 2025. The first day of high-level General Debate for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 23, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
UN chief won't be intimidated by Israel, sees 'creeping' W.Bank annexation
WORLD
20-09-2025 15:42 HKT
Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
US-backed aid group to start work in Gaza by end of May under heavily criticized plan
WORLD
15-05-2025 10:09 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.