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WORLD

'Unprecedented' 36,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in one year: UN

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP A young Palestinian boy looks on during a funeral for four members of a family, killed by Israeli soldiers in their vehicle, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank’s northern town of Tammun on March 15, 2026.
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP A young Palestinian boy looks on during a funeral for four members of a family, killed by Israeli soldiers in their vehicle, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank’s northern town of Tammun on March 15, 2026.
'Unprecedented'36000 PalestiniansdisplacedWest Bankone yearUN

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