logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indonesia earthquake damages buildings, triggers tsunami waves

WORLD
02-04-2026 10:46 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A man inspects debris at the site of a damaged building following an earthquake in Manado, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Tonny Rarung
A man inspects debris at the site of a damaged building following an earthquake in Manado, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Tonny Rarung

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck in Indonesia's Northern Molucca Sea on Thursday, killing one person, damaging some buildings and triggering tsunami waves, authorities and witnesses said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia's meteorology agency BMKG said there were tsunami waves reported in five locations, the highest at 0.75 m (2.46 ft) in North Minahasa in North Sulawesi and 11 aftershocks were monitored, the largest at a magnitude of 5.5. It warned the public to stay alert.

BMKG chief Teuku Faisal Fathani told a press conference its modelling indicated there was tsunami potential for waves of 0.5 m to 3 m (1.6 ft to 9.8 ft) high.

U.S. tsunami warning authorities initially said hazardous tsunamis were possible along the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the epicentre, but later removed the threat warning.

One person was killed by falling rubble in the Manado area when part of a building used by the local sport authority collapsed, deputy chief of North Sulawesi police Awi Setiyono told reporters.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and activity in some of the country's more than 130 active volcanoes.

DISASTER AGENCY URGES VIGILANCE

The epicentre of the quake was roughly 580 km (360 miles) south of the Philippine coast and 1,000 km (621 miles) from Malaysia's Sabah.

"Although relatively small, this situation still requires vigilance due to the potential for aftershocks," Indonesia's national disaster agency said in a statement, adding initial reports were of minor to moderate damage to several houses and a church, and a fuller assessment was underway.

It said tremors from the initial quake were felt strongly for 10 to 20 seconds in Bitung City and Ternate City and subsequent aftershocks were located in the sea, urging the public to remain calm and follow guidance until authorities could declare the situation was safe.

Indonesia's Metro TV showed video footage of damaged buildings and a Manado resident told Reuters people ran out of their houses in panic. There was no visible damage in her neighbourhood, but items fell off shelves and power had been cut, the resident said.

The Philippines’ seismology agency Phivolcs said there was no destructive tsunami threat to the country based on its latest data, while Malaysia's meteorological department said there was no immediate tsunami threat to the country but it was monitoring developments.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of the risk of waves less than 0.3 m (1 ft) over tide levels for the coasts of Guam, Japan, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Japan may see waves of up to 0.2 m (8 inches), but no damage is expected, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, as it warned a tsunami could occur in the Pacific.

Reuters

Indonesiaearthquakedamages buildingstsunami waves

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Indonesia issues fresh summons for Google, Meta over teen social media ban
WORLD
02-04-2026 19:49 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea and Indonesia discuss energy security, sign agreements on minerals and tech
WORLD
01-04-2026 20:34 HKT
Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP Scottish national Steven Lyons (C) is escorted by police officers at the Bali police headquarters in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on March 31, 2026.
Indonesia to deport Interpol-wanted UK fugitive nabbed in Bali
WORLD
31-03-2026 17:11 HKT
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 6, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia trims meals programme: what next?
WORLD
31-03-2026 15:22 HKT
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enter the room to have talks at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2026. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS
Japan to coordinate on energy with Indonesia as Iran war disrupts supplies
WORLD
31-03-2026 15:08 HKT
Affan Haritsah, 11 and Kevin Prince, 14, play games on their phones, as Indonesia's communications and digital information ministry implements restrictions against "high-risk" social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Roblox, in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs, minister says
WORLD
31-03-2026 13:47 HKT
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Children play online games against each other on smartphones and tablets along an alley in Jakarta on March 26, 2026.
Indonesia begins enforcing social media ban for under-16s
WORLD
28-03-2026 18:52 HKT
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP year-old girls use their smartphones on a street in Jakarta on March 26, 2026.
Indonesian kids brace themselves for social media ban
WORLD
27-03-2026 20:47 HKT
Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP Jelita, a Bengal tiger, is seen in her enclosure at Bandung Zoo in Bandung, West Java, on March 26, 2026.
Virus kills tiger cubs in Indonesian zoo
WORLD
27-03-2026 18:35 HKT
A general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
No tsunami threat after deep 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Tonga
WORLD
24-03-2026 17:04 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.