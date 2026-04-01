logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Rubio says US will 'have to reexamine' NATO relationship

WORLD
01-04-2026 14:58 HKT
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he speaks to the press before his departure following a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries before his departure at the Bourget airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, France, March 27, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he speaks to the press before his departure following a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries before his departure at the Bourget airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, France, March 27, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States "is going to have to reexamine" its relationship with NATO once the war against Iran has concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I think there's no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country," Rubio said to host Sean Hannity on Fox News.

He added that "ultimately" it would be a decision for President Donald Trump to make.

The top US diplomat said he had been "one of the strongest defenders of NATO" while he was in the US Senate because he "found great value in it."

Much of that value was in having military bases in Europe that allowed the US military "to project power into different parts of the world," Rubio said.

"If now we have reached a point where the NATO alliance means that we can't use those bases, that in fact we can no longer use those bases to defend America's interests, then NATO is a one-way street," he added.

Rubio went further, saying that while Washington was not asking NATO allies to conduct airstrikes as part of the war against Iran, "when we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is 'No?' Then why are we in NATO? You have to ask that question."

Rubio's comments come after several European countries have restricted the US military from using bases on their soil.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that Italy had denied a US aircraft permission to land while it was en route to the Middle East for a combat mission.

And on Monday, Spain closed its airspace to US planes carrying out missions against Iran. 

AFP

RubioUSreexamineNATOrelationship

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, April 2, 2026. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Downed planes spell new peril for Trump as Tehran hunts missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:25 HKT
Traces of an Iranian missile attack in Tehran's sky, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Downed planes raise new perils for Trump as Tehran hunts for missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 11:34 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Iran's former top diplomat urges deal with US to end war
WORLD
03-04-2026 21:38 HKT
Smoke rises following a reported strike, as burning debris litters the surrounding area, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Baharestan, Isfahan province, Iran in this screengrab taken from a social media video released on April 1, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS/File Photo
US vows to target more Iranian infrastructure as nations seek to open Hormuz
WORLD
03-04-2026 14:59 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump's anger over Iran thrusts NATO into fresh crisis
WORLD
03-04-2026 13:33 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo
US returns Chinese drug fugitive in rare extradition
CHINA
03-04-2026 12:49 HKT
General Randy George, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army speaks during a ceremony honoring prisoners of war, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
US Army chief of staff fired by Hegseth, sources say
WORLD
03-04-2026 12:47 HKT
A man looks at a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US experts say American strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes
WORLD
03-04-2026 10:29 HKT
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS
US trade deficit widens in February as imports offset record exports
FINANCE
02-04-2026 22:56 HKT
Photo by - / AFP. Smoke rises from the site of a strike in Tehran on April 1, 2026.
Iran vows 'crushing' attacks on US after Trump threats
WORLD
02-04-2026 18:38 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.