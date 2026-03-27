China demands more than just 'regret' from Japan after embassy break-in

Japan has expressed its "regret" over the recent break-in by a knife-wielding Japanese military officer into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, but that is "far from enough", said the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

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The Japan side has still not said anything about the details of the incident, said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular news conference, adding that Japan needs to provide a "reasonable" explanation.

Reuters