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CHINA

China demands more than just 'regret' from Japan after embassy break-in

CHINA
22 mins ago
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A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan has expressed its "regret" over the recent break-in by a knife-wielding Japanese military officer into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, but that is "far from enough", said the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

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The Japan side has still not said anything about the details of the incident, said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular news conference, adding that Japan needs to provide a "reasonable" explanation. 

Reuters

China'regret'Japanembassybreak-in

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