Meta's longtime content policy chief Bickert leaving to teach at Harvard

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Meta watchdog says grassroots fact checks risk harm to users
26-03-2026 20:14 HKT
'He's the guru': juror says Zuckerberg's testimony sealed Meta's fate
26-03-2026 13:29 HKT
What did jury decide in social media case against Meta and Google?
26-03-2026 12:42 HKT
Meta, Google lose US case over social media harm to kids
26-03-2026 04:06 HKT
Meta boosts top executives' pay with stock options as AI race heats up
25-03-2026 12:00 HKT
Meta planning sweeping layoffs as AI costs mount
14-03-2026 13:31 HKT
Meta unveils plans for batch of in-house AI chips
11-03-2026 22:03 HKT
Meta acquires AI agent social network Moltbook
10-03-2026 22:57 HKT