logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea's Lee calls for electricity saving amid fuel price increases

WORLD
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked the public on Thursday to conserve electric power as rising fuel prices can prompt a shift to electricity because its prices are comparatively stable due to a government-controlled tariff.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee was holding an emergency economic meeting to address the fallout of the Iran war on Asia's fourth-largest economy, which almost entirely depends on imports for energy. 

Reuters

South KoreaLeeelectricity savingfuel priceincreases

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
South Korea to invest in cutting-edge aircraft technologies for defence, president says
WORLD
18 hours ago
The SK Hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing
INNOVATION
25-03-2026 10:34 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee calls for energy saving campaign including shorter showers, car curbs
WORLD
24-03-2026 15:55 HKT
People walk past a bull and bear sculpture in front of the Korea Exchange building in Seoul on April 7, 2025. Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday on April 7 for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
South Korean shares tumble, won hits 17-year low on Mideast conflict
FINANCE
23-03-2026 15:22 HKT
Lee Jae-myung speaks during an interview with Reuters at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea parliament passes bill stripping prosecutors of investigative powers
WORLD
20-03-2026 19:23 HKT
Smoke rises from at a car parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, March 20, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea, Yonhap says
WORLD
20-03-2026 19:15 HKT
QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
South Korea flags uncertainty from Qatar LNG plant damage, but downplays supply concerns
WORLD
20-03-2026 10:36 HKT
Fans of K-pop group BTS pose for photographs with an advertisement promoting "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS
WORLD
20-03-2026 09:32 HKT
South Korean soldiers lock a gate at a guard post near the the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Suspected bullet from South Korea army range hits child
WORLD
18-03-2026 18:53 HKT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
Samsung's unionised workers in South Korea approve strike plan
FINANCE
18-03-2026 18:46 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.