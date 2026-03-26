South Korea's Lee calls for electricity saving amid fuel price increases

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SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing
25-03-2026 10:34 HKT
South Korean shares tumble, won hits 17-year low on Mideast conflict
23-03-2026 15:22 HKT
Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea, Yonhap says
20-03-2026 19:15 HKT
Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS
20-03-2026 09:32 HKT
Suspected bullet from South Korea army range hits child
18-03-2026 18:53 HKT
Samsung's unionised workers in South Korea approve strike plan
18-03-2026 18:46 HKT