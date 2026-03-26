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WORLD

What did jury decide in social media case against Meta and Google?

WORLD
21 mins ago
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Amy Neville, mother of Alexander, Mary Rodee, mother of Riley Basford, Shelby Knox, lawyer Laura Marquez-Garrett, lawyer Lennon Torres and CEO of Heat Initiative Sarah Gardner react outside the court after the jury found Meta and Google liable in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amy Neville, mother of Alexander, Mary Rodee, mother of Riley Basford, Shelby Knox, lawyer Laura Marquez-Garrett, lawyer Lennon Torres and CEO of Heat Initiative Sarah Gardner react outside the court after the jury found Meta and Google liable in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Los Angeles jury found Alphabet's Google and Meta liable on Wednesday in a landmark youth social media addiction trial.

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Here are the details of the jury's verdict:

META, GOOGLE OWE DAMAGES

Meta and Google owe $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages. Meta will be liable for 70% of the total and Google for 30%.

META WAS NEGLIGENT

The jury found Meta was negligent in designing or operating Instagram.

META'S CONDUCT DEEMED 'SUBSTANTIAL' FACTOR IN WOMAN'S HARM

The jury found that Meta's negligence was a "substantial factor" in harming the 20-year-old plaintiff. The plaintiff said earlier in the legal proceeding her Instagram use fueled her mental health struggles.

META DID NOT ADEQUATELY WARN USERS

The jury found Meta liable for failing to adequately warn users about the dangers of using Instagram.

GOOGLE WAS NEGLIGENT

The jury found Google was negligent in designing or operating YouTube.

GOOGLE'S CONDUCT DEEMED 'SUBSTANTIAL' FACTOR IN WOMAN'S HARM

The jury found Google's negligence was a "substantial factor" in harming the 20-year-old plaintiff. The plaintiff has said YouTube's features contributed to her depression and anxiety.

GOOGLE DID NOT ADEQUATELY WARN USERS

The jury found Google liable for failing to adequately warn users about the dangers of using YouTube.

Reuters

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