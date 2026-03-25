logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Belarus leader visits North Korea for first time

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech in Minsk, Belarus May 26, 2021. Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech in Minsk, Belarus May 26, 2021. Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko began on Wednesday his first official visit to North Korea, with the two countries united by Western sanctions, closeness to Russia and accusations of rights violations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Belarusian state news agency Belta said the two-day visit was to deepen ties and "identify key areas of mutual interest and the most promising projects for implementation".

Both nations have provided Moscow assistance with its war in Ukraine, with Pyongyang dispatching ground troops and weapons and Minsk serving as a launchpad for Russia's invasion in 2022.

Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko met in September in Beijing when they attended a military parade at Tiananmen Square, where the North Korean leader reportedly extended an invitation.

The visit is intended to "show solidarity" among nations opposed to the Western order, Lee Ho-ryung of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses told AFP.

"Kim will try to use the occasion to raise its diplomatic profile and strengthen solidarity among the so-called anti-Western bloc," she said.

In a letter to Lukashenko earlier this month, Kim said he was "willing to expand and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation... to a new, higher stage in line with the demands of the new era", the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The Belarusian leader in return said that "Minsk affirms it has an interest in actively expanding political and economic ties with Pyongyang at all levels".

- Prison camps -

North Korea has been under a barrage of Western sanctions, mostly due to its nuclear weapons programme and missiles activity, but also because of its support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have estimated that the North has sent thousands of soldiers to Russia, primarily to the Kursk region, along with artillery shells, missiles and rocket systems.

Around 2,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded, according to estimates from South Korea.

Analysts say North Korea is receiving financial aid, military technology, food and energy supplies from Russia in return. President Vladimir Putin visited in 2024.

This has enabled Pyongyang to lessen dependence on its main long-term backer, China.

International rights organisations accuse the North Korean regime of torture, public executions, prison camps, forced labour and restrictions on the freedom of expression and movement.

- Crackdown -

Lukashenko meanwhile has moved Minsk deeper into Russia's orbit and come down hard on any dissent inside the country during his three decades in power.

The West had heavily sanctioned Minsk over its role in facilitating the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as a crackdown on protests in 2020.

But US President Donald Trump has sought to build ties with Belarus in his second term, easing sanctions and welcoming it to his "Board of Peace".

Belarus has released dozens of prisoners in recent months, largely due to US efforts, including 250 earlier this month.

But it still holds hundreds of political prisoners in its jails, many of whom were arrested after the 2020 election that saw a landslide victory for Lukashenko seen as a sham by the opposition.

Trump met Kim in his first term and there has been speculation of a re-run when the US president makes his delayed visit to China next month. 

AFP

BelarusleadervisitNorth Koreafirst time

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump compares Pearl Harbor to strikes on Iran in meeting Japan's leader
WORLD
20-03-2026 18:29 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae ride a tank during what North Korean state news agency KCNA reports is an offensive tactical drill involving a new type of tank, at a training base in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 19, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
N.Korea's Kim oversees drill showcasing new tank: state media
WORLD
20-03-2026 13:12 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as Vice President JD Vance (C) and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson (R) look on during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump signed an executive order that creates a task force on fraud to be headed by Vice President J.D. Vance. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
China says takes note of US 'clarifications' on possible Trump visit delay
CHINA
17-03-2026 16:55 HKT
General view of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo taken on September 7, 2022, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo.
North Korea's new legislature to convene March 22
WORLD
17-03-2026 11:20 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Reuters/File)
Any Trump-Xi rescheduling would be over logistics, Bessent says
WORLD
16-03-2026 20:31 HKT
An Air China plane (AFP/File)
Air China to resume direct flights to N. Korea on March 30
CHINA
16-03-2026 19:29 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on March 15, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AFP)
China in contact with US on summit, Rubio sanctions may not apply, Beijing says
CHINA
16-03-2026 16:45 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae observe a missile test launch conducted by the Choe Hyon naval destroyer at an unknown location in North Korea, March 10, 2026. (Reuters/File)
S.Korea says North fires around 10 ballistic missiles
WORLD
14-03-2026 17:10 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
South Korea PM, Trump discuss possible talks with North Korea's Kim, Yonhap says
WORLD
14-03-2026 12:27 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the white paper on "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions", in Beijing, China September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Shubing Wang
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Vietnam
CHINA
13-03-2026 16:40 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Picture taken by phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
WORLD
22 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.