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WORLD

Iran military spokesperson says US is negotiating with itself, state media

WORLD
30 mins ago
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A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The United States is negotiating with itself, an Iranian military spokesman said according to state media on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war in the Middle East.

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A 15-point plan aimed at putting an end to the conflict was drafted by Washington and sent to Tehran, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?" Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperon for the unified command of Iran's armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, taunted the U.S. leadership.

"People like us can never get along with people like you."

Zolfaqari said U.S. investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as Washington does not accept that regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces. 

Reuters

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