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INNOVATION

SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing

INNOVATION
12 mins ago
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The SK Hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The SK Hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

South Korea’s SK Hynix said on Wednesday it has submitted a confidential filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible listing of American depository receipts in 2026.

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“While we aim to complete the listing within 2026, specific details - such as the size, structure, and timeline of the offering - have not yet been finalized,” the chipmaker said in a domestic regulatory filing.

SK Hynix is considering raising 10 trillion to 15 trillion won (HK$78.5 billion) through a US listing and aims to expand production capacity for advanced memory chips, the Korea Economic Daily has previously reported.

A US listing would give the Nvidia supplier access to a wider pool of capital and could help narrow a gap in its valuation compared with global peers such as Micron.

Reuters

SK HynixUSIPOSouth Korea

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