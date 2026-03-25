SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing

South Korea’s SK Hynix said on Wednesday it has submitted a confidential filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible listing of American depository receipts in 2026.

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“While we aim to complete the listing within 2026, specific details - such as the size, structure, and timeline of the offering - have not yet been finalized,” the chipmaker said in a domestic regulatory filing.

SK Hynix is considering raising 10 trillion to 15 trillion won (HK$78.5 billion) through a US listing and aims to expand production capacity for advanced memory chips, the Korea Economic Daily has previously reported.

A US listing would give the Nvidia supplier access to a wider pool of capital and could help narrow a gap in its valuation compared with global peers such as Micron.

Reuters